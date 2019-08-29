Energy Up as Hurricane Dorian Gathers Force -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside energy prices as a hurricane bore down on the coast of Florida.

Saudi Arabian Oil, known as Saudi Aramco, is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, debuting a portion of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year, and following up with an international offering in Tokyo or elsewhere in 2020 or 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Natural-gas futures hit a five-week high as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength, as traders hedged their bets on the course of the storm, and the possibility of supply outages. Investors may also have bid up natural gas on the calculation that hurricane activity would continue and eventually threaten production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Separately, some gas stations in Southern Florida, where Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall, are selling out of gasoline, as reported earlier.

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the federal government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change.

