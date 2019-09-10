Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up as Trade-Dispute Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose as trade-dispute fears subsided.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed optimism about the outlook for negotiations with China earlier in the week, helping to boost the price of commodities.

The dismissal of Trump administration national-security adviser John Bolton removed one of the more hawkish figures from the U.S. side of the negotiations with China. Reports that Mr. Bolton had been ousted weighed on oil futures, however, as the natural gas futures were more or less flat after a strong run that has left prices of the commodity about 25% above the three-year lows reached Aug. 5.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 62.72 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -0.70% 57.84 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pSTARK COUNTY OH : Announces Suppliers and New Fixed Rates for Natural Gas Aggregation Program
PU
04:52pIndustrials, Transportation Cos Up on Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:42pDAVID PERDUE : Senator David Perdue Discusses China Trip & Trade Talks
PU
04:38pMaterials Up as Bolton Departure Buoys Ag Commodities -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:34pBaker Hughes says GE's presence on its board to shrink
RE
04:32pWall Street mixed as investors flee growth for value
RE
04:30pEnergy Up as Trade-Dispute Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pBond yields up, stocks flat on shifting ECB views
RE
04:23pBond yields climb, stocks dip on shifting ECB views
RE
04:22pBond yields up, stocks flat on shifting ECB views
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group