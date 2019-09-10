Energy Up as Trade-Dispute Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as trade-dispute fears subsided.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed optimism about the outlook for negotiations with China earlier in the week, helping to boost the price of commodities.

The dismissal of Trump administration national-security adviser John Bolton removed one of the more hawkish figures from the U.S. side of the negotiations with China. Reports that Mr. Bolton had been ousted weighed on oil futures, however, as the natural gas futures were more or less flat after a strong run that has left prices of the commodity about 25% above the three-year lows reached Aug. 5.

