Energy Up as U.S., Global Growth Fears Fade -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures rebounded because of fading fears about U.S. and global economic stability. President Donald Trump is likely to sign the border-security deal lawmakers reached this week that would keep the government open past Friday, according to people familiar with his plans, marking a potential concession by the president on his demands for border-wall funding. Separately, optimism is building that the Mr. Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize a trade deal.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com