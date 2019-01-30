Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up as Venezuela Sanctions Lift Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:23pm EST

Shares of energy companies rose as fears about supply disruptions in Venezuela drove oil prices to a two-month high. Oil futures rose to more than $54 a barrel in New York amid fears that U.S. sanctions could reduce supplies from the South American nation by as much as 500,000 barrels of oil a day. "Venezuela is not the only oil hot spot," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, in Chicago. "Yesterday oil was supported on more turmoil in Libya," he said, in a note to clients, citing reports of production interruptions in one of that nation's most productive oilfields.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close At Best Levels In Nearly 2 Months As Fed Seen Taking Dovish Stance
DJ
04:33pStocks surge on Fed pledge to pause, dollar slips
RE
04:33pStocks surge on Fed pledge to pause, dollar slips
RE
04:27pQualcomm revenue forecast meets estimates, signs contract with Huawei
RE
04:27pTSX rises 0.14 percent
RE
04:26pTreasurys Rise After Fed Signals Possible Pause to Rate Increases
DJ
04:26pIndustrials Up After Strong Boeing Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:25pMaterials Up After Fed Statement -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pFed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Possible End to String of Rate Increases--4th Update
DJ
04:23pEnergy Up as Venezuela Sanctions Lift Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2018
2VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Shares Buoyed by Reassuring Set of 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba sales grow at weakest pace in three years as slowing China bites

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.