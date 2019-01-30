Energy Up as Venezuela Sanctions Lift Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as fears about supply disruptions in Venezuela drove oil prices to a two-month high. Oil futures rose to more than $54 a barrel in New York amid fears that U.S. sanctions could reduce supplies from the South American nation by as much as 500,000 barrels of oil a day. "Venezuela is not the only oil hot spot," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, in Chicago. "Yesterday oil was supported on more turmoil in Libya," he said, in a note to clients, citing reports of production interruptions in one of that nation's most productive oilfields.

