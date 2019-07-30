Energy Up on Dollar View, Middle East Tensions -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as traders bet a Federal Reserve rate cut would weigh on the dollar and that tensions would remain high in the Persian Gulf.

Plans for Iran and Russia to conduct joint military drills in the Strait of Hormuz likely buoyed oil futures, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, as reported earlier.

Shares of McDermott International fell sharply after the Houston-based engineering and construction company warned of losses for 2019. McDermott, which builds infrastructure for offshore oil and gas producers, said Monday night it expected to post a net loss of $310 million for the full year.

