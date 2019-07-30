Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up on Dollar View, Middle East Tensions -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as traders bet a Federal Reserve rate cut would weigh on the dollar and that tensions would remain high in the Persian Gulf.

Plans for Iran and Russia to conduct joint military drills in the Strait of Hormuz likely buoyed oil futures, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, as reported earlier.

Shares of McDermott International fell sharply after the Houston-based engineering and construction company warned of losses for 2019. McDermott, which builds infrastructure for offshore oil and gas producers, said Monday night it expected to post a net loss of $310 million for the full year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.56% 64.92 Delayed Quote.16.53%
MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC -35.32% 6.52 Delayed Quote.54.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 63.5017 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
WTI 1.87% 58.18 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pApple revenue forecast tops expectations; iPhone trends stabilise
RE
04:28pIndustrials Up on Fed Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:26pPence says clock ticking on USMCA, but Democrats won't be rushed
RE
04:24pMaterials Up as Rate Hopes Offset Trade-Talk Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:21pEnergy Up on Dollar View, Middle East Tensions -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:52pWILBUR ROSS : U.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week - Ross
RE
03:51pU.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week -Ross
RE
03:51pU.S. Government Bonds Decline After Strong Data -- Update
DJ
03:50p2019 Service Dog Hero of the Year Awarded to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Alice
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
2Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group