Energy Up on Mixed US Oil Supply Picture -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly after mixed picture of U.S. oil supplies. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels, short of the average projection of a 2.6-million-barrel decline, according to the Energy Information Administration. In one sign that U.S. supplies may shrink further, however, a tally of oil rigs fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company. In the latest evidence of simmering Middle East tensions, Iran said it would begin to increase its enrichment of uranium -- a step toward potentially making a nuclear weapon -- as the country presses Europe for relief from crippling U.S. sanctions.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com