Shares of energy companies rose as hopes of progress in U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations buoyed oil prices.

The U.S. again delayed a ban on doing business with Huawei Technologies, a key Chinese smart-phone and telecom-equipment maker, which has emerged as a crucial bargaining chip in trade negotiations between the two nations.

Oil futures were also boosted by reports that Houthi rebel fighters from Yemen had struck an oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

