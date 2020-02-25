Press Advisory

Energy and Climate Ministers of the Americas to Debate in Jamaica about Investment Opportunities and Energy Resilience

February 25, 2020

The IV Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting will be held this Thursday, February 27, and Friday, February 28, in Montego Bay, Jamaica under the theme: 'Energy Resilience and Investment Opportunities.' The meeting will be an opportunity to foster dialogue among leaders of the private sector and the governments of the Americas on priorities, challenges and opportunities for economic development and growth, the consolidation of energy security and renewable energy objectives.

Discussions will focus on issues related to financing mechanisms for clean and renewable energy, investment opportunities in energy efficiency, electric mobility, as well as strategies to increase private sector participation in the development of energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, along with the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology of Jamaica, Fayval Williams, will be among the speakers at the opening ceremony, to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Center on February 27 at 16:00 EDT (21:00 GMT).

Additional information about the ministerial meeting is available here.

WHAT: Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA)

WHEN: February 27 and 28, 2020

WHERE: Montego Bay Convention Center

Half Moon P.O. 4058, Rose Hall

Montego Bay, St. James, Jamaica W.I.

