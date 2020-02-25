Log in
Energy and Climate Ministers of the Americas to Debate in Jamaica about Investment Opportunities and Energy Resilience

02/25/2020 | 04:38pm EST

Press Advisory


Energy and Climate Ministers of the Americas to Debate in Jamaica about Investment Opportunities and Energy Resilience


February 25, 2020

The IV Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting will be held this Thursday, February 27, and Friday, February 28, in Montego Bay, Jamaica under the theme: 'Energy Resilience and Investment Opportunities.' The meeting will be an opportunity to foster dialogue among leaders of the private sector and the governments of the Americas on priorities, challenges and opportunities for economic development and growth, the consolidation of energy security and renewable energy objectives.

Discussions will focus on issues related to financing mechanisms for clean and renewable energy, investment opportunities in energy efficiency, electric mobility, as well as strategies to increase private sector participation in the development of energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, along with the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology of Jamaica, Fayval Williams, will be among the speakers at the opening ceremony, to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Center on February 27 at 16:00 EDT (21:00 GMT).

Additional information about the ministerial meeting is available here.

Follow the conversation on Twitter using: #ECPAJA2020.

Press contact: Gina Ochoa (GOchoa@oas.org).

WHAT: Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA)

WHEN: February 27 and 28, 2020

WHERE: Montego Bay Convention Center
Half Moon P.O. 4058, Rose Hall
Montego Bay, St. James, Jamaica W.I.

Reference: AVI-027/20

Disclaimer

OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:34:12 UTC
