Energy firms pare 34% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil, 32% of gas - offshore regulator

Oil and gas producers operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have pared 34% of offshore oil and 32% of natural gas output ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.

Companies evacuated 188 offshore facilities and shut in wells producing 635,000 barrels per day of oil and 878 million cubic feet per day of natural gas at U.S. Gulf of Mexico wells as of mid-day Sunday, BSEE reported. The storm is expected to make landfall later Sunday.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)