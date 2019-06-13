Energy minister says Saudi Arabia is committed to keeping oil markets supplied
06/13/2019 | 03:24pm EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Aramco are committed to providing reliable oil supplies to the international market in the wake of the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, state news agency SPA reported.
Falih said the energy ministry and Aramco have increased their readiness to deal with attacks.
(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Angus MacSwan)