Energy resources (provisional data)

The thermal power stations production amounted to 23799.2 million kWh, decreasing with 3010.4 million kWh (-11.2%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 15828.6 million kWh, decreasing with 2195.8 million kWh (+12.2%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 11280.2 million kWh, decreasing with 97.2 million kWh (-0.9%).

The production of wind power stations in 2019 was 6744.5 million kWh, increasing with 247.2 million kWh as compared to the same period of last year, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 1734.2 million kWh, increasing with 59.9 million kWh as compared to 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy in 2019 was 55298.9 million kWh, by 1.0% lower as against 2018; public lighting increased by 10.6%, while population consumption increased by 21.9%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 3592.2 million kWh, decreasing with 1886.4 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 5605.8 million kWh, decreasing with 351.3 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE provisional data

Year 2019 Year 2019 as against Year 2018 Differences (±) Million kWh million kWh % Resources - total 64496.9 -2820.3 95.8 Production 59386.7 -4996.3 92.2 - classical thermal power stations 23799.2 -3010.4 88.8 - hydroelectric power stations 15828.6 -2195.8 87.8 - nuclear power stations 11280.2 -97.2 99.1 - wind power stations 6744.5 +247.2 103.8 - photovoltaic power stations 1734.2 +59.9 103.6 Import 5110.2 +2176.0 174.2 Destinations - total 64496.9 -2820.3 95.8 Final consumption of: 55298.9 -582.6 99.0 - economy 42327.8 -2864.1 93.7 - public lighting 577.8 +55.4 110.6 - population 12393.3 +2226.1 121.9 Own technological consumption in networks and 5605.8 -351.3 94.1 stations Export 3592.2 -1886.4 65.6 Table data in .xls format

Additional information:

For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notes attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue February 21, 2020) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue February 26, 2020).

The next press release is to be issued on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate e-mail: biroupresa@insse.roTel: +4021 3181869