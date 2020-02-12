Log in
Energy resources (provisional data)

02/12/2020 | 04:04am EST

No. 39 / February 12, 2020

Domain: Energy

PRIMARY ENERGY RESOURCES IN 2019

  • In 2019, primary energy resources increased by 2.2%, while those of electricity decreased by 4.2% as against to 2018.

The main primary energy resources in 2019 amounted to 35264.1 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 767.6 thousand toe as against 2018.

Domestic production amounted to 19983.3 thousand toe, decreasing with 795.1 thousand toe as against previous year, while import amounted to 15280.8 thousand toe.

Main primary energy resources

-provisional data-

thousand tonnes oil equivalent

Year 2019 as against Year 2018

Year 2018

Differences (±)

- % -

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Resources - total

35264.1

19983.3

15280.8

+767.6

-795.1

+1562.7

102.2

96.2

111.4

of which:

Net coal

4330.3

3711.7

618.6

-289.3

-355.4

+66.1

93.7

91.3

112.0

Crude oil

12003.3

3338.4

8664.9

+365.3

-34.6

+399.9

103.1

99.0

104.8

Usable natural gas

10194.9

8077.5

2117.4

+700.9

-218.7

+919.6

107.4

97.4

176.8

Hydroelectric

energy, wind and

solar energy,

5295.2

4855.7

439.5

+0.8

-186.4

-187.2

100.0

96.3

174.2

nuclear heat and

imported electric

energy

Imported petroleum

2955.3

_

2955.3

-41.9

_

-41.9

98.6

_

98.6

products

Table data in .xls format

In 2019, electric energy resources amounted to 64496.9 million kWh, decreasing with 2820.3 million kWh as compared to 2018.

1 Conventional fuel with a calorific power of 10000 Kcal/Kg.

1/2

The thermal power stations production amounted to 23799.2 million kWh, decreasing with 3010.4 million kWh (-11.2%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 15828.6 million kWh, decreasing with 2195.8 million kWh (+12.2%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 11280.2 million kWh, decreasing with 97.2 million kWh (-0.9%).

The production of wind power stations in 2019 was 6744.5 million kWh, increasing with 247.2 million kWh as compared to the same period of last year, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 1734.2 million kWh, increasing with 59.9 million kWh as compared to 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy in 2019 was 55298.9 million kWh, by 1.0% lower as against 2018; public lighting increased by 10.6%, while population consumption increased by 21.9%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 3592.2 million kWh, decreasing with 1886.4 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 5605.8 million kWh, decreasing with 351.3 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE provisional data

Year 2019

Year 2019 as against Year 2018

Differences (±)

Million kWh

million kWh

%

Resources - total

64496.9

-2820.3

95.8

Production

59386.7

-4996.3

92.2

- classical thermal power stations

23799.2

-3010.4

88.8

- hydroelectric power stations

15828.6

-2195.8

87.8

- nuclear power stations

11280.2

-97.2

99.1

- wind power stations

6744.5

+247.2

103.8

- photovoltaic power stations

1734.2

+59.9

103.6

Import

5110.2

+2176.0

174.2

Destinations - total

64496.9

-2820.3

95.8

Final consumption of:

55298.9

-582.6

99.0

- economy

42327.8

-2864.1

93.7

- public lighting

577.8

+55.4

110.6

- population

12393.3

+2226.1

121.9

Own technological consumption in networks and

5605.8

-351.3

94.1

stations

Export

3592.2

-1886.4

65.6

Table data in .xls format

Additional information:

For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notes attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue February 21, 2020) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue February 26, 2020).

The next press release is to be issued on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate e-mail: biroupresa@insse.roTel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:03:05 UTC
