Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

The food-to-go retailer added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest boosts.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

Personal goods stocks <.FTNMX3760> and banks <.FTNMX8350> were among the few decliners in early trading.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)