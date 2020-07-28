Log in
Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

07/28/2020 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in Lond

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading.

The food-to-go retailer added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest boosts.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

Personal goods stocks <.FTNMX3760> and banks <.FTNMX8350> were among the few decliners in early trading.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.75% 296.6 Delayed Quote.-37.57%
GREGGS PLC -0.64% 1450 Delayed Quote.-36.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 43.56 Delayed Quote.-34.70%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.43% 13.876 Delayed Quote.-47.70%
WTI -0.30% 41.56 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
