Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Energy traders in virus lockdown swap shouts for babies, barking dogs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:27am EDT

From banks of screens and giant phones in the office, energy traders worldwide are adapting to a laptop in the bedroom -- and it's going surprisingly well.

Working from home has become the new norm in the oil trading hubs of Singapore, London and New York as governments encourage physical distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While some energy companies have long had facilities in place to allow off-site access to trading platforms and other technology, others are rapidly installing key equipment and communication systems for the bulk of their trading teams.

"Working from home, having a conference call with kids and dogs in the background has become the new norm," said one Singapore-based LNG trader.

However, a dozen traders canvassed by Reuters reported few major problems once the right equipment had been secured - apart from increased snacking - with slower internal communications and a lack of face-to-face time with colleagues the main complaints.

"You actually end up working longer hours from home. Every activity that involves multiple people slows down," said a second trader, referring to communication with other teams such as shipping and credit departments.

Royal Dutch Shell, one of the first energy companies in Singapore to send staff home after discovering an employee had been in contact with a coronavirus carrier, has teams working on rotation to prevent large groups congregating at its main office, said Leong Wei Hung, president of Shell International Eastern Trading Co.

Apart from using audio and some video conferencing to facilitate discussions, Shell is also making sure its staff feel engaged while working remotely.

"A practice my teams and I have adopted is to have short check-in calls with various team members. Simply asking if they are well, is there anything they need help with, making sure no one feels alone or isolated," Leong said.

Energy major BP has set up a "split-team" trading model where a small number of essential staff in both London and Singapore alternate between one week in the office and one week at home, with only limited contact between teams.

Global trading firm Vitol said it has long had technology for working from home and this is now being put to use.

"The current situation requires a little more effort, but everyone is working hard to make sure communications remain effective," a company spokeswoman said.

All three firms said they were working to ensure compliance controls remain in place.

NEW APPLICATION BOOM

The move to home working has helped speed up the adoption of browser-based communication applications such as Speakerbus' ARIA and New York-based Cloud9 Technologies' Cloud9 system, which replace traders' traditional phones, known as turrets, that give access to key contacts at the push of a button and record the conversation.

Speakerbus, whose clients include Shell, Vitol and brokerage PVM Oil, is adding hundreds of new users, and expects demand to rise in coming weeks, said chief executive and founder Andy Wodhams.

"The interest has gone up exponentially. Requests are coming in globally," Wodhams said.

Cloud9 Technologies, whose investors include JP Morgan and Barclays, is also seeing more interest in its cloud-based voice system, said chief operating officer Jim Miller, with subscriptions expected to double or triple in the second quarter.

"Firms are realising they have a locale risk where if just one or two of their traders test positive for the coronavirus, all of a sudden they can't go into the office anymore," Miller said.

Both systems use cloud-based technologies that give traders the ability to communicate with other companies in a secure and compliant way, without having to lug home the bulky turret.

Still, widening global travel restrictions means energy marketers are unable to visit customers, which will inevitably hit sales, traders said.

"(The energy) industry is a very face-to-face personal relationship industry, so travel restrictions are a big dampener," said one trader.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Koustav Samanta; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jessica Jaganathan

Stocks treated in this article : Barclays Plc, BP plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -5.73% 84.7 Delayed Quote.-52.85%
BP PLC 3.62% 254.85 Delayed Quote.-45.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aA REMARKABLE PLACE PRODUCES OUTSTANDING PEOPLE : The Influence of Guang'an on Deng Xiaoping
BU
04:05aRATIONAL AG : Rational AG grows successfully in 2019 - Impact of coronavirus on 2020 not predictable at present, therefore no forecast is possible - Long-term prospects remain positive
EQ
04:03aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : 21 Day Lockdown and Suspension of Production Guidance
PU
04:03aPT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Penundaan Rapat Umum Pemegang Saham Tahunan
PU
04:03aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank of Scotland Report & Accounts 2019 Published
PU
04:03aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Detailed trading review including COVID-19 update
PU
04:03aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank Report & Accounts 2019 Published
PU
04:03aANGLING DIRECT : Covid-19 Update 24th March 2020
PU
04:03aSCHAFFNER : introduces ecosine® max series...
PU
04:03aSECO/WARWICK S A : International machine tool manufacturer brings its heat treatment in-house to improve control, manage costs and streamline production
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : Receives Emergency Use Authorization for BIOFIRE® COVID-19 Test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group