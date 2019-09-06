Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy up With Oil After Rig Count -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures after a decline in the rig tally.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to a tally from oil-services concern Baker Hughes, a GE company. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014 during the second wave of a shale-field drilling boom, the number of rigs has been on a steady downward path.

Natural-gas prices hit a three-month high, owing to a late-summer heat wave in the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 0.04% 23.53 Delayed Quote.5.16%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.14% 8.71 Delayed Quote.16.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 61.58 Delayed Quote.8.24%
WTI 0.59% 56.59 Delayed Quote.20.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pHealth Care Up on Reports of Possible Opioid Litigation Settlements -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:53pTight U.S. labour market shrinks gender and race gaps to record lows
RE
04:42pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Logs Biggest Weekly Rise In Around Two Months
DJ
04:37pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on September 16
PU
04:35pThe S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report
RE
04:28pThe S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report
RE
04:28pThe S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report
RE
04:27pMaterials up After August Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Hiring Slows in August--Update
DJ
04:25pEnergy up With Oil After Rig Count -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
3SILVER : SILVER : U.S. hiring cools; wages, hours offer silver lining
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
5PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Stake in Croatia Electric Sports Car Maker Rimac Automobili

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group