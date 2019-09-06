Energy up With Oil After Rig Count -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures after a decline in the rig tally.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to a tally from oil-services concern Baker Hughes, a GE company. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014 during the second wave of a shale-field drilling boom, the number of rigs has been on a steady downward path.

Natural-gas prices hit a three-month high, owing to a late-summer heat wave in the U.S.

