Energy up With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures, which benefited from a sudden rebound in investors' risk appetite. The price of oil rose by more than 8%, recouping Monday's loss, which had brought it to the lowest level since June 2017 on Christmas Eve. It was the biggest gain for oil prices in more than two years. Natural-gas prices also rose after hitting a 7-week low during Monday's market rout. Shares of oil-and-gas explorer Chesapeake Energy rose by more than 20% after Chairman Emeritus Archie Dunham disclosed the purchase of 2.1 million more shares.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com