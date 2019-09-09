Log in
Energy up With Oil as New Saudi Oil Official Pledges Production Caps to Remain -- Energy Roundup

09/09/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures after Saudi Arabia's latest pledge to cap production.

New Saudi oil minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said he intends to maintain production curbs as part of an agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, a statement that sent oil futures to their highest close since late July in New York trading. Bin Salman's ascent to the role is bullish for oil because "he has been instrumental in securing production cuts in the past and is in favor of more cuts in the future," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, in a note to clients.

Callon Petroleum shares rose after hedge fund and Callon shareholder Paulson & Co. said it opposes the oil explorer's acquisition of rival Carrizo Oil & Gas, saying it should sell itself instead.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

