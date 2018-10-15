Log in
Energy up as Tensions Between Saudi, U.S. Rise -- Energy Roundup

10/15/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

Energy companies rose alongside oil prices as tensions rose between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. President Donald Trump dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Riyadh to meet with King Salman, a day after the president said the U.S. would impose severe punishment on the kingdom if an investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi implicated the Saudi government. The kingdom responded with a press release that invoked its vital role in the global economy and warning that if it faces retaliation from the U.S., it "will respond with greater action." The Saudis have not used oil as a weapon against the West since a 1970s embargo. Separately, U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the trade spat between Washington and Beijing.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

