Shares of energy companies rose in volatile trade even as oil prices gave back a chunk of their Wednesday gains. Wild swings in the prices of the most cyclical sectors and commodities continued as traders closed out positions for the year. The jarring price increases in stock indexes and oil prices Wednesday was followed by a plunge early Thursday, only for the losses to be clawed back in most areas late in the session.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com