Enertronica Santerno S p A : signs a USD 1.65 million contract for the supply of Photovoltaic Inverters for over 30 MW in Panama

Enertronica Santerno S.p.A. ('Enertronica Santerno' or 'Company'), company listed on AIM Italia market, multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ('AIM Italia'), announces that the Company has been awarded a contract for the supply of 30 MW of photovoltaic inverters that will be delivered and installed for the realization of a project in Panama.

The total value of the order, signed with one of the world's leading operators in the sector, is approximately $1.65 million. The supply, scheduled between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, is in addition to a 150 MW solar park already installed in Panama which makes Enertronica Santerno one of the first operators in the country. We remind that the Group is active in Panama with a subsidiary engaged in O&M services associated with Santerno brand products.