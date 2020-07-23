Log in
News : Companies

Enertronica Santerno S p A : signs a USD 1.65 million contract for the supply of Photovoltaic Inverters for over 30 MW in Panama

07/23/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Enertronica Santerno S.p.A. ('Enertronica Santerno' or 'Company'), company listed on AIM Italia market, multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ('AIM Italia'), announces that the Company has been awarded a contract for the supply of 30 MW of photovoltaic inverters that will be delivered and installed for the realization of a project in Panama.

The total value of the order, signed with one of the world's leading operators in the sector, is approximately $1.65 million. The supply, scheduled between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, is in addition to a 150 MW solar park already installed in Panama which makes Enertronica Santerno one of the first operators in the country. We remind that the Group is active in Panama with a subsidiary engaged in O&M services associated with Santerno brand products.

Disclaimer

Enertronica Santerno S.p.A. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:25:03 UTC
