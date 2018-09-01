Log in
Eneva : Material Fact - 2018 Y-6 New Energy Auction -...

09/01/2018 | 02:12am CEST

ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 04.423.567/0001-21

Publicly Traded Company

MATERIAL FACT NOTICE

Rio de Janeiro, August 31, 2018 - ENEVA S.A. ("ENEVA" or "Company") (B3: ENEV3, GDR I: ENEVY), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law nº 6.404/1976 and the provisions of CVM Instruction nº. 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Parnaíba 5A and 5B CCGT ("Parnaíba V"), with an installed capacity of 386 MW, to be built as part of the Parnaíba Thermoelectric Complex, in the State of Maranhão, was a winning bidder the ANEEL Y-6 new energy auction, held today ("Auction").

Parnaíba V sold 326.4 average MW, securing in a capacity payment equivalent to R$ 272,377,314.57 per year (as of March 2018), for a 25-year tenure starting on January 2024. Pursuant to the Regulated Market Power Purchase Contract, capacity payments are escalated annually by the IPCA inflation index.

Gas will be supplied by Eneva's fully-owned subsidiary Parnaíba Gás Natural, from its E&P concessions in the Parnaíba basin. Eneva's current daily production capacity in the Parnaíba basin, amounting to 8.4 million m3, will not need any adjustments, given that Parnaíba V is the closing of Parnaíba I's open cycle.

Construction works for the Parnaíba V power is estimated to begin in the second half of 2019. Eneva has signed a turn-key EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract with a company of the Italian-Argentinean Techint Group. Critical equipment will be supplied by GE - General Electric. Pursuant to the EPC contract, construction time for Parnaíba V should total 31 months.

Total estimated required investment for Parnaíba V (383 MW) amounts to R$ 1.2 billion.

Considering the aforementioned contracted additional capacity, Eneva will reach, until 2024, a total installed capacity of 2.5 GW, considering the company's stake in each project, and minimum annual gross revenues of over R$ 2.5 billion, affirming its position as one of the leading power generation companies in Brazil.

"The gas E&P and power generation integrated project greatly highlights Eneva's potential for value creation. We started the Parnaíba project five years ago, leveraged the existing synergies and were able to consolidate our business platform", concluded Pedro Zinner.

Further details will be discussed in a conference call, to be held on Monday, September 03, at 2 pm (BRT)/

1 pm (EST). Access details can be found below:

Phones: (55 11) 2188-0155 (BR), 1-646-843-6054 (USA), 1-866-890-2584 (Others) - Acess code: Eneva.

Pedro Zinner

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

ENEVA S.A.

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 00:11:02 UTC
