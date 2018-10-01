Eneva : Material Fact - Capital Structure and Corpora...

ENEVA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's Register/Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF): 04.423.567/0001-21

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT NOTICE

Capital Structure and Corporate Restructuring of the Parent Company and gas generation and upstream subsidiaries

Rio de Janeiro, October 1st, 2018 - ENEVA S.A. ("ENEVA" or "Company") (B3: ENEV3, GDR I: ENEVY), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76, as amended, and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Board of Directors approved the capital structure and corporate restructuring plan of Eneva (parent company) and its gas generation and upstream subsidiaries ("Restructuring"). The Restructuring includes the following relevant transactions, among others:

(i) The incorporation of the subsidiaries Parnaíba III Geração de Energia S.A. ("Parnaíba III") and Parnaíba IV Geração de Energia S.A. ("Parnaíba IV") by Parnaíba II Geração de Energia S.A. ("Parnaíba II") on September 30th, 2018;

(ii) Issuance by Parnaíba II of up to R$ 695 million of simple, non-convertible debentures, for public distribution with restricted efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 ("Parnaíba II Issuance"), with a cost equivalent to CDI + 2.5% per year, due in 2025 ("PII Debentures"). The PII Debentures have semi-annual interest payments, 18-month grace period for principal amortization and will be amortized in 12 consecutive semi-annual installments. The issuance has a firm placement guarantee by the lead coordinator, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A.; The proceeds will be partially used to refinance the outstanding debt balance of Parnaíba II, in the amount of R$ 380 million, due on January 3, 2019;

(iii) Issuance by Parnaíba I Geração de Energia S.A. ("Parnaíba I") of up to R$ 866 million in simple, non-convertible debentures, in two series: (i) infrastructure (according to Law No 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended) and (ii) regular, for distribution with restricted efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 ("Parnaíba I Issuance" and, jointly with Parnaíba II Issuance, the "Issuances"). The infrastructure series totals up to R$ 315 million, with an estimated cost equivalent to NTNB + 2.5 % per year and due in 2025 ("PI Incentive Debentures"). The regular series totals up to R$ 551 million, with cost equivalent to CDI + 2.5% per year and due in 2025 ("PI Debentures"). Both series have semi-annual interest payments, 12-month grace period for principal amortization, will be

amortized in 13 consecutive semiannual installments. The issuance has a full placement guarantee by the coordinators of the offer, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., BB - Banco de Investimento S.A. and Banco Citibank S.A.;

The funds raised through the PI Debentures will be partially used for the early settlement of the outstanding debt balance of Parnaíba I with BNDES, in the amount of, approximately, R$ 515 million;

(iv) Pre-payment of the outstanding debt balance related to the 2nd and 6th issuances of simple debentures of Parnaíba Gás Natural S.A. ("PGN"), in the amount of, approximately, R$ 589 million; and

(v) Incorporation of PGN by ENEVA.

A simplified view of ENEVA's corporate structure before and after the Restructuring is presented below:

Before the Restructuring After the Restructuring

The Restructuring was approved based on the following upsides, among others:

(i) Estimated reduction of 48% in debt principal amortization expected for 2019 and 2020, with the consequent extension of the average tenure of the consolidated debt from 4.2 years to 4.7 years, impacted by the extension of the average tenure of the debt of the gas (generation and upstream) segments, from 2.8 years to 4.1 years;

(ii) Reduction in the number of entities, including elimination of operating subsidiaries, with consequent reduction of administrative costs;

(iii) Simplification of financial contracts (financing, guarantees and bank guarantees); and

(iv) Diversification of creditors.

The completion of the transactions included in the Restructuring is still subject to applicable corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals, as well as the negotiation of the respective Issuance Instruments and compliance with the foregoing other conditions provided for in such instruments, in accordance with the applicable rules, regulations and legislation. Additionally, adverse market conditions might impact the terms of the Issuances.

ENEVA will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed about the Restructuring until its completion.

Pedro Zinner

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

ENEVA S.A.