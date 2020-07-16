Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enforcement Action: Prohibition Notice issued to Mr Juerg von Geitz under the Fitness and Probity Regime

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 06:26am EDT
Enforcement Action: Prohibition Notice issued to Mr Juerg von Geitz under the Fitness and Probity Regime
16 July 2020Press Release

The Central Bank has today published a Prohibition Notice prohibiting Mr. Juerg von Geitz from performing any controlled function in all regulated financial service providers for a period of ten years from 5 July 2019.

Mr. von Geitz was an Executive Director of The Mortgage Department Limited, which was authorised as a mortgage intermediary pursuant to the Consumer Credit Act 1995 (as amended). Mr. von Geitz's prohibition arose from the provision of misleading answers to the Central Bank when he made an application for a pre-approval controlled function (PCF) position in The Mortgage Department Limited. Mr. von Geitz also failed to cooperate with the investigation subsequently conducted by the Central Bank. The prohibition imposed reflects the seriousness with which the Central Bank views Mr. von Geitz's conduct.

Seana Cunningham, Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering said: 'The Central Bank's Fitness and Probity Regime seeks to ensure that regulated firms and individuals who work in these firms are committed to high standards of competence, integrity and honesty and are held to account when they fall below these standards. The Central Bank acts as gatekeeper to certain senior roles called 'pre-approval controlled functions' and may assess the fitness and probity of individuals proposed for these roles through the gatekeeper process. Individuals may not be appointed to these roles without the prior written approval of the Central Bank.

'The Central Bank requires all applicants to engage fully and with absolute candour and honesty throughout the gatekeeper process so that we can conduct a proper assessment. Where we find that individuals have provided false and/or misleading information to the Central Bank we will investigate pursuant to our statutory powers.

'We would take this opportunity to remind those who hold controlled functions of the positive obligation on them to cooperate with Central Bank investigations, whether under the Fitness and Probity Regime, or our other enforcement processes.'

Additional information

  1. The Prohibition Notice was effective from 5 July 2019. This is the eighth prohibition notice since the commencement of the Fitness and Probity Regime and the third that the Central Bank has published in full.
  2. The Fitness and Probity Regime was introduced by the Central Bank under the Central Bank Reform Act 2010 to ensure that regulated firms and individuals who work in these firms are committed to high standards of competence, integrity and honesty and are held to account when they fall below these standards.
  3. The Central Bank acts as a gatekeeper to certain senior roles called 'pre-approval controlled functions' or 'PCFs' and it may assess the fitness and probity of the individuals proposed for these roles. Firms may not appoint individuals to these roles without the Central Bank's approval in writing. We may also investigate individuals in key roles if we suspect their fitness and probity to perform their role, and we may prohibit them following such investigation, if appropriate.
  4. The Fitness and Probity regime also imposes significant obligations on Firms and a letter sent to the CEOs of all regulated firms in April 2019 reminded firms of their obligations. A copy of this letter can be found here.
  5. Further detail on the Fitness and Probity Regime, including the Fitness and Probity Standards, can be found here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 10:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:54aSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Acquires Renco Electronics
PR
06:53aZALANDO : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
06:53aLINDE : to Promote Green Hydrogen in China
DJ
06:51aBANK OF AMERICA : Q2 2020 Presentation
PU
06:51aBANK OF AMERICA : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information
PU
06:51aPAYPOINT : survey reveals renters' long term post-COVID 19 financial concerns
PU
06:51aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:51aBANK OF AMERICA : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:51aKONTOOR BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BANK OF AMERICA : Q2 2020 Presentation
2PAYPOINT PLC : PAYPOINT : survey reveals renters' long term post-COVID 19 financial concerns
3TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC : TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
4KONR BRAN : KONTOOR BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date
5ASOS PLC : ASOS : UBS sticks Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group