EnfraGen Issues Statement Regarding Share Purchase Agreement

EnfraGen, LLC ("EnfraGen") today issued the following statement:

“Prime Colombia Barranquilla, S.A.S. and Prime Energía Colombia S.A.S., subsidiaries of EnfraGen, have entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the company Zona Franca Celsia S,A. E.S.P. from Celsia S,A. E.S.P., contingent on the fulfillment of certain criteria. This transaction includes Flores I and Flores IV gas fired generation plants located in the city of Barranquilla and includes some additional assets necessary for its operation and expansion. EnfraGen will not comment further at this time.”

About EnfraGen, LLC

EnfraGen is a privately held company which focuses on the development, acquisition and operation of power and power infrastructure assets in the Americas. EnfraGen's subsidiaries include Prime Energía SpA, its grid stability subsidiary; and Fontus Hydro, LLC, its renewable power subsidiary. EnfraGen's portfolio of operational and construction assets across its subsidiaries includes a combined capacity of approximately 750 MW as of December 2018. The company, including its affiliates and subsidiaries, is supported by a team of approximately 150 professionals. EnfraGen maintains offices and assets in Chile, Panama and the United States, and is part of the Glenfarne Group, LLC family of companies.

