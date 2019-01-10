Engadget : Unveils the Official 2019 Best of CES Award Winners

As International CES® 2019 comes to a close tomorrow, editors at leading
technology and culture publication, Engadget,
present this year's official "Best
of CES" award winners. From next-generation virtual reality devices
to autonomous cars and smart cities, Engadget's editors applied their
extensive knowledge of the tech industry to scouring the show floor for
the very best of the best at CES, choosing a winner in each of the 16
highly competitive categories based on level of innovation, design,
market appeal and functionality. Rounding out the editors’ selections is
The People's Choice Award, honoring the products that won over the most
hearts and minds at CES 2019.
Along with widespread coverage and exposure across Engadget's networks,
winners were awarded a trophy on the Engadget stage during the closing
ceremonies, which was broadcast live on the Engadget.com
homepage, Engadget’s
YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter’s Periscope.
“The Best of CES Award winners always make up the most innovative
products in the world, and this year is no different,” said Dana
Wollman, Editor-in-Chief of Engadget. “We feel honored to evaluate
thousands of entries and highlight the most innovative technologies that
are working to make consumers lives easier through design and
functionality. We’re excited to announce this year's winners to our
readers and CES attendees.”
Winners of the International CES® 2019 "Best of CES" awards include:
-
Best Accessibility Tech: Samsung GEMS-H
-
Best Startup: Nreal
-
Best Digital Health and Fitness Product: DFree
-
Best Wearable: Omron Heartguide
-
Best Transportation Technology: Daimler Freightliner Cascadia
-
Best Home Theater Product: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
-
Best Connected Home Product: Lenovo Smart Clock
-
Best Phone or Mobile Device: Mophie Juice Pack Access
-
Best TV Product: LG OLED TV R
-
Best Gaming Product: Alienware Area-51m
-
Most Unexpected Product: Impossible Burger 2.0
-
Best Sports Tech: JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect
-
Best PC or Tablet: Dell XPS 13
-
Best Robot or Drone: Samsung Bot Care
-
Most Impactful Product: Impossible Burger 2.0
-
Best of the Best Award: Impossible Burger 2.0
-
People’s Choice Award: Heated Razor by Gillette Labs
The Best
of CES Awards Program started over a decade ago to celebrate the
innovative and noteworthy products on display at the International CES
each year. Engadget returns for its sixth year adjudicating the official
Awards in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association. CES® is
a registered trademark of the CTA.
About Engadget
Engadget was founded in 2004 as a devoted, real-time source for tech
news. In its second decade as a leading technology and culture
publication, Engadget's web, mobile, and Flipboard presence has grown to
reach over 25 million unique readers per month. Engadget is also the
official partner of the Best of CES Awards and has been the Official
Online News Source for the world's largest trade show for consumer
electronics since 2009. Find Engadget online at www.engadget.com.
