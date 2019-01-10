Engadget : Unveils the Official 2019 Best of CES Award Winners

Impossible Burger wins Best of the Best and Gillette captures People’s Choice Award

As International CES® 2019 comes to a close tomorrow, editors at leading technology and culture publication, Engadget, present this year's official "Best of CES" award winners. From next-generation virtual reality devices to autonomous cars and smart cities, Engadget's editors applied their extensive knowledge of the tech industry to scouring the show floor for the very best of the best at CES, choosing a winner in each of the 16 highly competitive categories based on level of innovation, design, market appeal and functionality. Rounding out the editors’ selections is The People's Choice Award, honoring the products that won over the most hearts and minds at CES 2019.

Along with widespread coverage and exposure across Engadget's networks, winners were awarded a trophy on the Engadget stage during the closing ceremonies, which was broadcast live on the Engadget.com homepage, Engadget’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter’s Periscope.

“The Best of CES Award winners always make up the most innovative products in the world, and this year is no different,” said Dana Wollman, Editor-in-Chief of Engadget. “We feel honored to evaluate thousands of entries and highlight the most innovative technologies that are working to make consumers lives easier through design and functionality. We’re excited to announce this year's winners to our readers and CES attendees.”

Winners of the International CES® 2019 "Best of CES" awards include:

Best Accessibility Tech: Samsung GEMS-H

Best Startup: Nreal

Best Digital Health and Fitness Product: DFree

Best Wearable: Omron Heartguide

Best Transportation Technology: Daimler Freightliner Cascadia

Best Home Theater Product: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

Best Connected Home Product: Lenovo Smart Clock

Best Phone or Mobile Device: Mophie Juice Pack Access

Best TV Product: LG OLED TV R

Best Gaming Product: Alienware Area-51m

Most Unexpected Product: Impossible Burger 2.0

Best Sports Tech: JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect

Best PC or Tablet: Dell XPS 13

Best Robot or Drone: Samsung Bot Care

Most Impactful Product: Impossible Burger 2.0

Best of the Best Award: Impossible Burger 2.0

People’s Choice Award: Heated Razor by Gillette Labs

The Best of CES Awards Program started over a decade ago to celebrate the innovative and noteworthy products on display at the International CES each year. Engadget returns for its sixth year adjudicating the official Awards in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association. CES® is a registered trademark of the CTA.

