Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Engadget : Unveils the Official 2019 Best of CES Award Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:29pm EST

Impossible Burger wins Best of the Best and Gillette captures People’s Choice Award

As International CES® 2019 comes to a close tomorrow, editors at leading technology and culture publication, Engadget, present this year's official "Best of CES" award winners. From next-generation virtual reality devices to autonomous cars and smart cities, Engadget's editors applied their extensive knowledge of the tech industry to scouring the show floor for the very best of the best at CES, choosing a winner in each of the 16 highly competitive categories based on level of innovation, design, market appeal and functionality. Rounding out the editors’ selections is The People's Choice Award, honoring the products that won over the most hearts and minds at CES 2019.

Along with widespread coverage and exposure across Engadget's networks, winners were awarded a trophy on the Engadget stage during the closing ceremonies, which was broadcast live on the Engadget.com homepage, Engadget’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter’s Periscope.

“The Best of CES Award winners always make up the most innovative products in the world, and this year is no different,” said Dana Wollman, Editor-in-Chief of Engadget. “We feel honored to evaluate thousands of entries and highlight the most innovative technologies that are working to make consumers lives easier through design and functionality. We’re excited to announce this year's winners to our readers and CES attendees.”

Winners of the International CES® 2019 "Best of CES" awards include:

  • Best Accessibility Tech: Samsung GEMS-H
  • Best Startup: Nreal
  • Best Digital Health and Fitness Product: DFree
  • Best Wearable: Omron Heartguide
  • Best Transportation Technology: Daimler Freightliner Cascadia
  • Best Home Theater Product: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
  • Best Connected Home Product: Lenovo Smart Clock
  • Best Phone or Mobile Device: Mophie Juice Pack Access
  • Best TV Product: LG OLED TV R
  • Best Gaming Product: Alienware Area-51m
  • Most Unexpected Product: Impossible Burger 2.0
  • Best Sports Tech: JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect
  • Best PC or Tablet: Dell XPS 13
  • Best Robot or Drone: Samsung Bot Care
  • Most Impactful Product: Impossible Burger 2.0
  • Best of the Best Award: Impossible Burger 2.0
  • People’s Choice Award: Heated Razor by Gillette Labs

The Best of CES Awards Program started over a decade ago to celebrate the innovative and noteworthy products on display at the International CES each year. Engadget returns for its sixth year adjudicating the official Awards in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association. CES® is a registered trademark of the CTA.

Social

Twitter: @Engadget
Instagram: @Engadget
Facebook: Engadget

About Engadget

Engadget was founded in 2004 as a devoted, real-time source for tech news. In its second decade as a leading technology and culture publication, Engadget's web, mobile, and Flipboard presence has grown to reach over 25 million unique readers per month. Engadget is also the official partner of the Best of CES Awards and has been the Official Online News Source for the world's largest trade show for consumer electronics since 2009. Find Engadget online at www.engadget.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25pVOTORANTIM CIMENTOS INTERNATIONAL S.A. : Launches Tender Offers For Up To U.S. $650 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2041, 3.500% Notes Due 2022 And 3.250% Notes Due 2021 And A Consent Solicitation Relating To Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2041
PR
10:14pAIRASIA BERHAD : welcomes 2019 with 1.9 million promo seats! - Fly from as low as P519, grab your promo seats now at .com
PU
10:09pHONDA MOTOR : Walking Assist Device Receives Clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration
PU
10:07pOLYMPUS CORPORATION : Announces Transformation Plan to Continue Its Development as a Truly Global Medical Technology Company, Accelerate Shareholder Value Creation, and Benefit All Stakeholders
PR
10:00pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Wayfair Inc.
BU
09:59pGOODWAY INTEGRATED INDUSTRIES BHD : Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities Visits GIIB
PU
09:59pAIR NEW ZEALAND : Howzat! Air New Zealand boosts flights for Boxing Day test
PU
09:54pCISCO : Network Performance Down? Webex Meetings Lives Up to the Collaboration Challenge
PU
09:49pCHINA AUTOMATION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
09:45pHITACHI : to suspend UK nuclear power ops, post £1.6 billion special loss - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.