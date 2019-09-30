Log in
Engagement Labs : rsquo; Continues to Lead the Way in Thought Leadership and Innovation in Social Data and Analytics

09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT

New Brunswick, NJ/Montreal, QC - September 30, 2019 - Since the launch of Engagement Labs' (TSXV: EL) TotalSocial® platform in 2016, it has been leading the social data and analytics space in innovation with its unique data and methodology. Today, the Company announced that TotalSocial this year surpassed 1,500 company and author citations in books and academic publications including a comprehensive article in the MIT Sloan Management Review. These citations and the roster of Fortune 500 clients are further proof that the marketplace and industry experts value the TotalSocial platform.

According to Google Scholar, the most frequently cited books and articles based on Engagement Labs data and expertise include:

  • The Influentials: One American in Ten Tells the Other 10 How to Vote, What to Eat, and Where to Buy, Simon and Schuster, cited 611 times.
  • Unleashing the Power of Word of Mouth: Creating Brand Advocacy to Drive Growth, Journal of Advertising Research, cited 390 times.
  • Word-of-Mouth Advocacy: A New Key to Advertising Effectiveness,Journal of Advertising Research, cited 123 times.
  • The Face-to-Face Book: Why Real Relationships Rule in a Digital Marketplace by Ed Keller and Brad Fay, Simon and Schuster and cited 77 times.

Publications citing the Company's expertise or data include the NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Journal of Consumer Marketing, Marketing Science, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the Journal of Interactive Advertising, and the Journal of Product & Brand Management. The Company and TotalSocial data and analytics are often cited by industry experts including Hillary Clinton's bestseller 'What Happened.'

'We're proud that TotalSocial has become the go-to data source for thought leaders interested in how social influence occurs in the consumer marketplace,' said CEO Ed Keller. 'We've made our data and expertise accessible to the academic community, and public figures.'

###

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO
Engagement Labs
vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com / ed.keller@engagementlabs.com

Engagement Labs Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:02 UTC
