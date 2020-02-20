Engagio :'s Growth Continues; Lands Number 27 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California

Furthering this momentum, Engagio brings Patrick Donnelly on board as chief revenue officer and adds marquee enterprise customers

Engagio, the leading B2B account-based engagement platform, today announces impressive growth and strategic changes as it starts a new fiscal year. It has just been released that Engagio ranked number 27 on the Inc. 5000 Series list of the fastest-growing private companies in California. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the area, which had an average growth rate of 422% between 2016 and 2018.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts California’s economy,” says Inc. Editor in Chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

Engagio’s growth is based in part on its ability to attract forward-thinking and innovative customers. In late 2019, Engagio welcomed noteworthy clients including Genesys, Nutanix, FinancialForce and 3M, among others. Many of these customers are already recognized as B2B leaders for their account-based program success. They are investing in Engagio as the best platform to help them expand their revenue team capabilities and alignment. “We are delighted that companies who are among the best at account-based strategy and execution have chosen Engagio as their partner to build the next chapter of B2B revenue team excellence,” said Engagio co-founder and CEO Jon Miller.

Built on its highly satisfied customer base, Engagio recently earned several Winter 2020 badges from peer-review company G2. These include, among others, the Leader, Momentum Leader and High Performer Enterprise Winter 2020 badges. The Leader and Momentum Leader badges were earned from high user ratings with substantial satisfaction and market presence scores, which place Engagio in the top 25% of their market areas. Engagio also earned the High Performer Enterprise Winter 2020 badge by having high customer satisfaction scores.

To support the caliber of the existing executive team and sustain high growth and internal revenue team alignment, the company welcomed Patrick Donnelly as chief revenue officer (CRO) in January 2020. Donnelly was selected for his extensive experience in revenue and sales roles, especially within B2B software brands. As the former chief executive officer and co-founder of TruthLab Technologies, he has a unique and rich skillset in the nuances of customer data and customer experience. Donnelly led his previous company to a successful acquisition by UserTesting in October of 2019. Previously, he served as CRO for UserTesting, and prior to that spent time as the senior vice president of sales at Lattice Engines and in executive roles at Marketo.

“B2B selling has changed as much — if not more — than B2B marketing in the last 10 years. The rise of recurring revenue demands the need for a true chief revenue officer and not just a sales leader,” said Miller. “But success in such a role is complex. It requires a consultative, challenger approach, a deep partnership with marketing and customer success and a knack for revenue operations. Patrick brings all this and more to Engagio, and I’m thrilled to have him on our leadership team as we navigate the momentum that’s underway and work to keep building the next great B2B marketing platform. He has already proved to be an invaluable asset to the organization.”

