Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate : Brings The Extraordinary To The Network's Biggest Exchange Yet

03/14/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

LOS CABOS, Mexico, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Exchange is the largest annual event for the Engel & Völkers Americas network and every year this legendary conference outshines the former. Held early March in Atlanta, Georgia's famed Château Élan was taken over by passionate real estate professionals, and the luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, named Mexico's Best Real Estate Agency 2018-2019 for the third-year running, was there every step of the way bringing their unique brokerage and extraordinary culture of Los Cabos, Mexico to life.

Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate Brings The Extraordinary To The Network's Biggest Exchange Yet

A major highlight of this conference is the esteemed Engel & Völkers Awards Ceremony & Gala recognizing all advisors who have achieved the top sales thresholds. Once again team members from Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate stepped into the spotlight earning their place within this Elite Club status. With the winning edge in play, a moment in time was celebrated as the brokerage exemplified the best of the best within the network.

The primary message of #ThisIsUs employed throughout the 3-day meeting of the minds, was the key tool exemplifying exactly who and what is Engel & Völkers. Based on the core values of competence, exclusivity and passion, the industry's premier real estate network gathered together to collaborate, celebrate and connect face-to-face at the most anticipated event of the year. A roster loaded with high impact keynote presentations, business enhancing breakout sessions and panel discussions were prepared by industry powerhouses, business moguls, and Engel & Völkers speakers including the one-and-only Christian Völkers, Founder and global CEO of Engel & Völkers. Having conversations about the things that matter and being inspired and informed about the biggest trends shaping the real estate industry are key elements to this powerful Exchange.

Additionally, signature experiences and activities including the Championship Golf Challenge, the Southern Chic White Party, and the Private Office Dinner all provided one-of-a-kind opportunities for Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate to network with the highest caliber of industry professionals while promoting the brokerage and the global destination leader of Los Cabos.

Exclusive events such as Engel & Völkers Exchange further reinforce Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate's position as the number one choice for buying and selling luxury real estate in the Baja California Sur market. Committed to being part of an exclusive network driven by professionalism that provides buyers and sellers a direct line to anywhere in the world, the award-winning team at Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate invite you to #VacationInvestRetire and #LiveCabo.

For more information please contact:
Tania Ashby
Public Relations
T.ashby@snellrealestate.com
866.650.5845 (Toll-free)
www.snellrealestate.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Engel & Völkers Snell Real Esta)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engel--volkers-snell-real-estate-brings-the-extraordinary-to-the-networks-biggest-exchange-yet-300812794.html

SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate


© PRNewswire 2019
