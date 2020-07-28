Engie : Conference Call Invitation 1H20

Eduardo Milligan, CFO of ENGIE Energía Chile S.A. is pleased to invite you to discuss the 1H2020 results in the:

1H2020 Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, July 30

Time:

12:00 pm Santiago time / 12:00 pm (USA- NY)

To participate, please dial:

+56-44-2081274Dial-in Local; 1(412) 317-6378international; 1(844) 686-3841toll free US.

https://hd.choruscall.com/?calltype=2&info=company&r=true

Conference ID: ENGIE ENERGIA

A conference call replay will be available until Aug 6, 2020

Replay numbers: +1 (877) 344-7529 /+1 (412) 317-0088

Conference ID: 10142141