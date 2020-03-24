Engineered Wood Moulding & Trim Demand to Grow 4.3% Annually Through 2024

CLEVELAND, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered wood moulding and trim demand is expected to increase 4.3% annually through 2024 to $1.7 billion, according to a report recently released by Freedonia Group. Demand will grow at an above average rate due to:

rising consumer interest in materials that require minimal maintenance, such as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and oriented strand board (OSB)

growth in the use of engineered wood in exterior trim applications because of its durability and generally lower cost than natural wood

increased interest in green building products made from recycled materials

Further growth will be hampered by the continued popularity of natural wood's aesthetic, which some consumers believe cannot be convincingly imitated by engineered wood products.

Interior moulding and trim products will continue to account for the largest share of engineered wood demand through 2024, reaching 59% in 2024. Engineered wood will be increasingly adopted in these applications because of its durability and minimal maintenance requirements. Engineered wood is also expected to increase its share of the exterior trim market at the expensive of plastic and natural wood products. Stairwork will continue to account for a limited share of engineered wood moulding and trim demand, as homeowners continue to favor the attractiveness of hardwood lumber and commercial customers continue to rely on metal for its strength and resistance to wear.

