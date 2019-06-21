Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Engineering Firm Helps South Florida Community Recover $3.5 Million Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

The Falcon Group assisted St. Louis Condominium Association in recovering claims for property damage caused by Hurricane Irma

Following Hurricane Irma in September 2017, tens of thousands of structures throughout Florida were left damaged and exposed. Since then, The Falcon Group, a New Jersey based engineering and architectural firm with locations in Miami and West Palm Beach, has been working tirelessly with property owners, managers, insurance adjusters and attorneys to assess Hurricane Irma damages, conduct inspections, provide reports and expert testimony to ensure buildings can be made safe and habitable again, and assist its clients in obtaining the means to do so.

GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, retained The Falcon Group to assess the damages in order to assist the St. Louis Condominium Association in recovering claims for hurricane-inflicted damages to their property. Following an initial denial of the insurance claim, the law firm of Siegfried Rivera filed a lawsuit on behalf of the St. Louis Condominium Association.

“The damages caused by Hurricane Irma resulted in a building envelope that was no longer able to keep water from entering the building, leaving it severely damaged and exposed to future storms,” said William Pyznar, P.E., Principal at The Falcon Group.

In late May 2019, The Falcon Group provided expert testimony during a jury trial that lasted over a week. On conclusion of The Falcon Group’s testimony in June 2019, the jury awarded the St. Louis Condominium Association over $3.5 million to restore the building envelope. “We are glad that our investigations, reporting, and testimony were able to help the residents of the St. Louis Condominium Association win a substantial amount of money to assist them in making the proper repairs to their building,” states Pyznar.

About The Falcon Group

For over 22 years, The Falcon Group has been an industry-leading, full-service engineering and architectural consulting firm serving multi-family residential communities, commercial offices and hospitality facilities. In addition to South Florida, the firm provides services in CT, DC, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA and VA. For more information about The Falcon Group, please visit www.thefalcongroup.us.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:46pAmeriprise Financial & Iron Birch Advisors Volunteers Work to End Hunger in West Harlem on July 18
PR
07:35pGETTY COPPER INC. : Grants Stock Options To Director and Officers
AQ
07:29pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras pays $700 million to Vantage Drilling after court decision
RE
07:25pBOX CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 6 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Box Inc. – BOX
GL
07:19pMEGAWORLD : Magaworld earmarks P300 B for 5-year capex
AQ
07:18pREDLINE COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Board Change
AQ
07:16pGENERAL ELECTRIC : to scrap California power plant 20 years early
RE
07:15pNASPERS : Multichoice set to axe 2200 workers
AQ
07:14pLITHUANIA : EBRD, Citadele lend EUR 38 million to Vilniaus Baldai production facility
AQ
07:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi sees case for Fed to lower rates by 50 bps in July
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corpora..
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : to scrap California power plant 20 years early
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2019: Bhullar wins the BMW M8 Competition Coupé ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About