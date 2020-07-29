Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enginuity Power Systems Acquires Katech To Accelerate Key Commercialization Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enginuity Power Systems announced today that it acquired world-renown engine builder Katech Inc. earlier this year as part of a strategy to speed the commercialization of its innovative micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) product, E1.

E1 replaces the standard water heater with a fully integrated system that provides a home with all electric power and space and water heating requirements.  E1 was awarded ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Home Technology Product’ and ‘Best Energy Efficient Product’ at the 2020 International Builders Show in Las Vegas last January.

At the heart of E1 is a small internal combustion engine that runs quietly and efficiently on multiple fuels.  Katech Engineering is now working on the latest generation of the engine, and on the mCHP assembly, which are critical steps toward E1 commercialization.

“We believe Katech’s world-class engine design and test capabilities, along with its on-site high-performance engine and parts manufacturing resources, will significantly shorten the mCHP’s time to market,” said Jacques Beaudry-Losique, President of Enginuity Power Systems.  “Our truly innovative engine is in the right hands at the right time.”

Katech will continue to operate its established businesses, which includes motorsports, vehicle aftermarket, and corporate accounts, and this will allow Enginuity to tap new opportunities in the transportation sector. 

Katech recently signed a contract to supply several thousand US-made temperature-scan stands to a firm providing scanners to hospitals, hotels, government agencies and universities to support COVID-19 pandemic efforts. It also recently expanded its presence in the alternative fuel and marine engine markets.

About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems has invented the next generation of engine and generator technology with its patented four-stroke inwardly opposed piston engine. The dynamically scalable engine is ultra quiet, lightweight, 25%-30% more fuel and thermally efficient than conventional technology, and multi-fuel capable. The engine will serve as a base for consumer products that provide reliable power, even in the wake of disasters and grid interruptions.

About Katech
Katech is a leading provider of high-performance engines and components for professional motorsports programs and driving enthusiasts worldwide. Katech also delivers precision machined components and products to corporate customers.

Contact:
Mike Kotwick
mkotwick@9pointsmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pAeromexico increases operations in august
GL
01:24pWith Tax Season Complete, Avii Takes Audit to the Next Level with New Intelligent Auditing Software in Avii Workspace
BU
01:20pPlacer County Water Agency Receives 2020 Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence
GL
01:19pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:18pPROGRESSIVE : Announces Investor Relations Conference Call
AQ
01:18pNOTICE TO DISREGARD – InFlight Corporation
GL
01:18pProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:18pRoche Arthritis Drug Fails Covid-19 Testing
DJ
01:17pFrench energy group Total books $8 bln asset impairments
RE
01:17pUNUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group