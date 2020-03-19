Englander's Millennium to shut some 'trading pods' as coronavirus bites - FT

Millennium, one of the industry's biggest hedge funds, has closed "trading pods" in double-digit numbers, the report said, adding that job cuts at the firm that runs between 150 and 200 pods are expected.

Millennium, which has $40 billion (34.65 billion pounds) in assets under management and is led by billionaire Israel Englander, lost 2.7% in the first 12 days of March, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)