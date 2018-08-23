Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

English Court of Appeal Denies Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund Bid to Reinstate Worldwide Freezing Order Against Quantum Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:30am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

English Court of Appeal Denies Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund Bid to Reinstate Worldwide Freezing Order Against Quantum Global

LONDON, Aug 22, 2018 - The English Court of Appeal denied a request for permission to appeal by the Angolan sovereign wealth fund to reinstate a $560 million worldwide freezing order against Quantum Global, the fund manager, and its chairman Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais.

The Court of Appeal further ordered costs against the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA) in relation to its request.

The Court of Appeal's decision essentially means that most of the FSDEA's underlying claim has failed in the UK.

During the original hearing last month, Quantum Global presented evidence in court showing that it had managed the FSDEA funds under valid contracts with rigorous and transparent reporting, that its fees were in line with industry standards, that the mandate was won after a proper selection process and that any conflicts of interest were properly declared.

Quantum Global is still challenging similar court injunctions in Mauritius, which have prevented the company from managing its investments in Africa and paying its staff for five months. Unlike the UK case where Quantum Global successfully challenged the misleading claims made against it, the Mauritius authorities have refused officially to disclose the reason for the injunctions despite repeated calls for a fair hearing according to due process of law.

ENDS

Media contact

Mitchell Prather

Turtle Management

Mitchell.prather@turtlemgt.com

+97150 656 7179




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aAURION RESOURCES : Provides Update on 2018 Drill Program and Reports High Grade Gold Results at A2 and Aamurusko Northwest
AQ
04:54aTERRAIN MINERALS : Great Western Gold Project New Structural Interpretation at Wild-viper
AQ
04:54aARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED : - radio hill gold circuit approvals received
AQ
04:54aATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Further extension of Hancock Offer
AQ
04:54aATARI : In Warwick, NEON Retrofest will celebrate the 1980s
AQ
04:54aCNOOC LIMITED : Maintaining High-quality Development with Profit Surged
PR
04:53aDANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
RE
04:53aZINC ONE RESOURCES : Reports Remaining Drill Results from Mina Grande Sur, Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru
AQ
04:53aDOLLAR TREE : Warwick police searching for Dollar Tree robber
AQ
04:53aCENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.