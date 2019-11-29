Log in
Enhance Your Customer Reach With the Right Segmentation Strategy | Infiniti Research Reveals Key Customer Segmentation Models to Consider

11/29/2019 | 09:21am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on types of customer segmentation models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005242/en/

Types of customer segmentation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Types of customer segmentation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It often proves to be an arduous task for marketing teams to appeal to a large number of people with the same generic messages and it comes as no surprise that most business strategies fail when it comes to boosting customer reach. This is where the role of customer segmentation models comes into play. Effectively designed customer segmentation models help gain a deeper understanding of the customers by identifying their unique interests, behaviors, and preferences. It is, therefore, critical for businesses who are looking to enhance personalization across all channels and gain a better understanding of their customers. Infiniti Research has highlighted the three common types of customer segmentation strategies that should be incorporated into every marketing campaign.

Request a free proposal to learn more about how our retail customer segmentation strategy can help you efficiently segment your customer base and devise targeted marketing initiatives.

Types of customer segmentation

Demographic segmentation

Customer segmentation based on demographic data is an effective way of personalizing marketing messages. There are a lot of factors that can be considered, such as age, gender, location, ethnicity, marital status, household income, occupation, and education level.

Customer goals

The process of customer segmentation requires and utilizes lots of data. Data such as their demography, geography, and interests help in defining the goals of the customers. Such customer segmentation models give a detailed and in-depth analysis of the targeted customers.

Our customer segmentation solutions have helped our clients identify their most profitable customer segments and strategize to effectively serve them. Access Infiniti’s market intelligence portfolio for free and learn more about how we can help your business.

Geographic segmentation

Geographic segmentation is one of the commonly used types of customer segmentation strategies that leverage factors like states, nations, cities, regions, postal/zip codes to segment the customer base into various groups. This, in turn, helps marketers to run customer-specific promotional campaigns and offer unique products.

Interaction frequency

This is one of the common customer segmentation models that help analyze how many customers are engaging with your website and content online. It also helps to examine what is the frequency of customers who are messaging you for support on social platforms, or email, and offline interactions. Such interactions act as crystal balls in determining the growth of the business.

To know more about our customer segmentation solutions, request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
