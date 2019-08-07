Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enhanced Glow: Direct detection of circulating tumor cells in blood samples

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:05am EDT

Tumor cells circulating in blood are markers for the early detection and prognosis of cancer. However, detection of these cells is challenging because of their scarcity. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, scientists have now introduced an ultrasensitive method for the direct detection of circulating tumor cells in blood samples. It is based on the amplified, time-resolved fluorescence measurement of luminescent lanthanide ions released from nanoparticles that bind specifically to tumor cells.

Conventional techniques for the detection of circulating tumor cells require complicated enrichment before detection because a sample of 10 million blood cells only contains about one tumor cell. In contrast, the new method developed by a team working with Xiaorong Song, Xueyuan Chen, and Zhuo Chen, at Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, and Fujian Cancer Hospital (Fuzhou, Fujian, China), works with no enrichment step and directly detects circulating tumor cells in blood samples. The technique is based on a so-called 'dissolution-enhanced time-resolved photoluminescence' and uses fluorescing nanoparticles made of lanthanide europium complex.

First the researchers produced antibodies against the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM, which is a glycoprotein that is present in very high numbers on the surfaces of many tumor cells and acts as a diagnostic marker for cancer). These antibodies were applied as a coating in the wells of microplates, causing tumor cells contained in the blood sample to remain stuck deep in the wells as other blood components were removed.

The scientists coated the europium-containing nanoparticles with the same antibodies. This caused large numbers of the nanoparticles, added in solution, to specifically bind to the tumor cells. A subsequently added 'developer' dissolved the nanoparticles, releasing myriad europium ions. These were immediately bound and tightly locked up by other components of the developer solution. This resulted in a manifold amplification of the fluorescence.

Another essential advantage of this method is that europium ions are very long-lived fluorophores that continue to fluoresce for several microseconds after excitation with a flash of light. Because the measurements are time-resolved, it is possible to start the measurement with a delay. Background signals caused by the autofluorescence of cell components only continue for a few nanoseconds and fade before the measurement begins. This increases the sensitivity of the measurements, making it possible for the researchers to detect a single tumor cell per microplate well.

Tests with blood samples from cancer patients registered as few as 10 cells per milliliter of blood. Fourteen out of fifteen cancer patients were correctly identified by this new method. The number of tumor cells in the samples correlated strongly with the stage of cancer in each patient.

(3056 characters)

Cite and link: Xueyuan Chen et al., Angewandte Chemie International Edition, 10.1002/anie.201907605. doi.org/10.1002/anie.201907605

Author Contact: Xueyuan Chen mailto:xchen@fjirsm.ac.cn

Angewandte Chemie is a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker (German Chemical Society, GDCh) and is published by Wiley-VCH. It is one of the prime chemistry journals in the world.

Mario Mueller
angewandte@wiley-vch.de
+496201606315

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 15:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aHOME CAPITAL : beats expectations as second-quarter earnings surge
AQ
11:37aGlobal Tech Association ISACA Mobilizes Worldwide for Inaugural Day of Volunteer Service
BU
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor reveals first sketch of the All-New i10
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Hemispherical Resonator Gyro Achieves 50 Million Operating Hours in Space
AQ
11:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 19,174 Units in India during July 2019
AQ
11:36aMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Launches Brake Caliper Product Line; Sales Contributions of $30 million Expected in This Fiscal Year -
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Departs International Space Station, Begins Secondary Mission; S.S. Roger Chaffee set to demonstrate first extended duration flight
AQ
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motorsport set to go electric
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Introduces Next Generation Scalable Radar Antenna; Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar uses building block approach for scalability
AQ
11:36aDANA : selected to Supply Spicer Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
5PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group