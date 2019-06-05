Enhanced PacketBroker with Advanced Filter and TTL pulse generation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. today announced the latest version of PacketBroker– Passive Ethernet Tap application enhanced with advanced filter grouping feature for drilling-down to traffic of interest, and to generate triggers based on filter groups.



Speaking to the press, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, said, “PacketBroker is an optional application with GL’s PacketExpert™ Ethernet Test Tool, which is used as a highly precise non-intrusive Wirespeed Ethernet Tap and all the necessary features packaged within to capture real world traffic, define multiple filters for drilling-down to traffic of interest, generate triggers based on packet filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated packets for deep-packet data analysis.

“GL’s PacketExpert™ 10GX is a USB-based portable Quad Port wirespeed Ethernet/IP Tester, of which 2 are 10/1 Gbps optical ports, and other 2 are 10/100/1000 Mbps Electrical / Optical ports. The 10/1 Gbps Optical ports can be down shifted to support 1Gbps Electrical ports, thus offering 4 Electrical / 4 Optical 1 Gbps ports for ethernet testing per unit.”

Vijay further added, “In addition to PacketExpert™ 10GX portable platform, GL also offers rack-based variant using mTOP™ 1U/2U rack mount enclosures within which PacketExpert™ 10GX USB units are stacked to provide high density GigE ports form factor solution for testing GigE switches, routers and network conditions. It is a perfect ethernet test tool for customers who require multi-port testing but are constrained by lab space.”

Some of the advanced PacketBroker applications features

Network Tap - capable of handling bidirectional 100% wirespeed traffic up to 10 Gbps

- capable of handling bidirectional 100% wirespeed traffic up to 10 Gbps Wirespeed Filtering - powerful and easy to use

- powerful and easy to use Packet Modification - to convey useful information like Timestamp, inband

- to convey useful information like Timestamp, inband TTL Trigger I/O - generates or accept TTL signals based on packet filters

generates or accept TTL signals based on packet filters Output Aggregation- both direction traffic multiplexed on the selected single output port

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

