Enhanced Resource Centers Appoints Jason Davis to Chief Compliance Officer

09/07/2018 | 02:14am CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced Resource Centers (ERC), an international business process outsourcing (BPO) and a full service, end-to-end provider for every aspect of the customer life cycle, announced today the promotion of Jason Davis to the role of Chief Compliance Officer.

Davis, a known industry veteran, has been with ERC for over 14 years. As Chief Compliance Officer, he will have oversight for all of ERC’s global compliance and legal departments.

During his time with the company, Davis has developed a focused expertise in recovery services and successfully held multiple leadership roles, serving as Director of Information Technology (IT), Vice President of Information Technology (IT), Vice President of Compliance, and Senior Vice President of Compliance. Davis leads key ERC business functions, including operations, quality assurance, IT, and training. He is also a frequent attendee and occasional speaker at industry compliance conferences and seminars.

Commenting on the promotion, ERC CEO Marty Sarim stated, “Jason has been a valued member of the ERC team for the past several years. Jason and his team have strengthened our competencies within compliance, which have been a focus area at ERC. He has become the go-to resource for clients in legal and compliance. ERC’s compliance scores are top of the pack and this is due to the meticulous work done by Jason and his teams.”

About ERC
ERC is a global BPO delivering end-to-end customer engagement driven by relationships, resources, and results. Its extensive client list includes more than 20 Fortune 500 companies. ERC is committed to providing an unparalleled customer experience with the quality control, business intelligence, and overall performance every client deserves by connecting them to superior talent and technology in domestic, near-shore, and far-shore locations. For more information, visit www.ercbpo.com.

Rachel Jackson 
SVP of Marketing
rjackson@ercbpo.com
904-874-1141

ERC_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
