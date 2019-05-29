Enhancing Customer Experience by 2X and Reducing Customer Churn for a CPG Company | Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Customer Experience Management Solution

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has
recently announced the completion of their latest customer
experience management strategy for a CPG company. During the
course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the
client to enhance customer experience and retention. Also, the study
highlights how our experts identified the shortcomings of the company in
meeting customer demands and helped them develop strategic business
plans.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005753/en/
Customer experience management strategy for a CPG company (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the ongoing transformations in the consumer packaged goods (CPG)
industry, CPG companies are facing huge predicaments in efficiently
meeting the needs and demands of their customers. In addition, the entry
of new players in the market has made it even more difficult for CPG
companies to competitively price their products. In this context, it
becomes important for CPG companies to incorporate new approaches to
enhance customer experience and engage with customers. Infiniti’s
customer experience management solutions have helped various CPG giants
to improve customer loyalty and reduce the customer attrition rate.
The business challenge: The
client is a CPG company based out of North America. The client’s
unstructured approach to engaging with the target customer segment
resulted in a steep decline in their market share. Also, they were
facing difficulties in attracting new customers to their brand. With
this, the company witnessed an increase in the churn rate by 11%. With
Infiniti’s customer experience management solution, they wanted to
reverse the decline in their market share and enhance CX.
The solution offered: The
experts at Infiniti Research followed a 4-phase approach to customer
experience management. With Infiniti's customer experience management
strategy, the client was able to identify complexities related with
their customer journey. Also, they were able to identify the
shortcomings of the company in meeting the demands of their customers.
This subsequently helped the client make changes in their business
strategies and personalize their product offerings. Furthermore, with
Infiniti’s solution, they were able to enhance customer experience by 2X
and reduce the attrition rate.
Infiniti’s customer experience management
strategy helped the client to:
-
Enhance customer retention rate by 17%
-
Gain deeper insights into the customer journeys
-
Infiniti’s customer experience management
strategy offered predictive insights on:
-
Achieving cost savings and enhancing profit margins
-
Fine-tuning their strategies and ensuring a better customer experience
-
