Enhancing Customer Retention Rate by 27% for a Fashion Retailer - Infiniti Research's Customer Relationship Management Strategy

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
recently announced the completion of their latest customer
relationship management strategy for a fashion retailer. The
study highlights how the client was able to reverse the decline in their
market share and enhance customer retention rate by 27%. Also, the study
explains how Infiniti’s customer relationship management strategy helped
the client to improve customer relationships and drive sales.
Customer relationship management strategy for a fashion retailer (Graphic: Business Wire)
Owing to the developments in today’s technologically inclined world,
companies in the fashion retail sector find it difficult to understand
the dynamic customer demands. Also, transformational triggers including
globalization, digitization, and economic changes dramatically affect
customer interactions with a brand and influence their decision-making.
To overcome such challenges and to avoid being left behind, it is
imperative for fashion retailers to optimize interactions from the
customer’s perspective and foster customer loyalty. Infiniti's customer
relationship management strategy has helped several firms to create
personalized customer experiences and improve customer retention.
The business challenge: The
client is a fashion retailer in Canada. With the entry of new players in
the market, the company witnessed a substantial decline in their
frequent buyers. Also, with their customers switching to other brands,
the client encountered a steady decline in their market share. The
client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their
expertise in offering customer relationship management solutions. With
Infiniti’s customer relationship management solution, the client wanted
to attract new customers, decrease customers’ switching rate to other
brands, and enhance customer retention rate.
The solution offered: The
experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed study of factors such
as customers’ experience with the brand, their demands, and buying
patterns. This helped them gain more insights into customer journeys and
realize the complexities associated with every customer journey. With
this, the client was able to reinvent their strategy to satisfy their
customer needs. Also, they were able to reverse the decline in their
market share and enhance customer retention rate by 27%.
Infiniti’s customer relationship management
strategy helped the client to:
-
Reduce customer churn and improve profitability
-
Unveil the shortcomings of the company in managing customers’ needs
-
Infiniti’s customer relationship management
strategy offered predictive insights on:
-
Analyzing key performance indicators and identifying improvement
opportunities
-
Attracting new customers
-
