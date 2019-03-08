Enhancing Demand Chain Visibility for a Food Manufacturer with the Help of a Demand Forecasting Study: Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
Volatile commodity prices, high demand uncertainty, frequent new product
introductions, perishability, and complex manufacturing constraints pose
challenges for food manufacturers. These challenges pressure companies
in the food industry to accurately forecast demand to ensure they
produce enough stock to satisfy their customers without resulting in an
overstock.
The business challenge: The
client is a renowned food manufacturing company. The client’s inability
to anticipate the product demand and forecast sales affected their sales
rate and eroded customers’ trust. The decline in the sales rate
compelled the client to accurately forecast demand to reduce stock-outs.
By leveraging our demand forecasting solution, they wanted to accurately
plan production, distribution, storage, and supplies to maximize sales,
minimize waste, and optimize efficiency.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “The
development of a robust demand forecasting framework can help companies
better plan their production, warehousing, and shipping schedules.”
The solution offered: Our
experts adopted a comprehensive four-step approach to help the client
tackle challenges in the industry. With the help of our demand
forecasting solution, the client was able to make accurate predictions
about sales and allocate resources accordingly. The demand forecasting
solution delivered tangible benefits in their supply chain, most notably
the cost savings obtained from inventory management and demand planning.
Also, with Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis, the client was able
to achieve 17% reduction in unfulfilled orders.
Infiniti demand forecasting solutions helped
the client to:
-
Forecast the average sales rate for the coming year and plan their
products accordingly
-
Better plan their production, warehousing, and shipping schedules
-
Infiniti demand forecasting solutions offered
predictive insights on:
-
Dealing with unplanned production changeovers
-
Adapting quickly to the market changes and enhancing service offerings
-
