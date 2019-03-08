Log in
Enhancing Demand Chain Visibility for a Food Manufacturer with the Help of a Demand Forecasting Study: Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story

03/08/2019 | 11:12am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand forecasting study for a food manufacturer. The study highlights how the client was able to achieve 17% reduction in unfulfilled orders and increase customer satisfaction levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005320/en/

Demand forecasting study for a food manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand forecasting study for a food manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Volatile commodity prices, high demand uncertainty, frequent new product introductions, perishability, and complex manufacturing constraints pose challenges for food manufacturers. These challenges pressure companies in the food industry to accurately forecast demand to ensure they produce enough stock to satisfy their customers without resulting in an overstock.

Is inadequate demand forecasting process hindering the growth of your business and resulting in increased expenditures? Request a FREE brochure to know more about our demand forecasting solutions.

The business challenge: The client is a renowned food manufacturing company. The client’s inability to anticipate the product demand and forecast sales affected their sales rate and eroded customers’ trust. The decline in the sales rate compelled the client to accurately forecast demand to reduce stock-outs. By leveraging our demand forecasting solution, they wanted to accurately plan production, distribution, storage, and supplies to maximize sales, minimize waste, and optimize efficiency.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “The development of a robust demand forecasting framework can help companies better plan their production, warehousing, and shipping schedules.”

Want to adapt to customers' demands and reduce overstock? Request a free proposal to know how our demand forecasting solutions can help your business.

The solution offered: Our experts adopted a comprehensive four-step approach to help the client tackle challenges in the industry. With the help of our demand forecasting solution, the client was able to make accurate predictions about sales and allocate resources accordingly. The demand forecasting solution delivered tangible benefits in their supply chain, most notably the cost savings obtained from inventory management and demand planning. Also, with Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis, the client was able to achieve 17% reduction in unfulfilled orders.

Infiniti demand forecasting solutions helped the client to:

  • Forecast the average sales rate for the coming year and plan their products accordingly
  • Better plan their production, warehousing, and shipping schedules
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti’s demand forecasting analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti demand forecasting solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Dealing with unplanned production changeovers
  • Adapting quickly to the market changes and enhancing service offerings
  • Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our demand forecasting analysis can help you with the necessary insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
