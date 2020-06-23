Log in
Enhancing Drug Development & Clinical Trial Outcomes Using Real World Evidence Analytics | Quantzig's Recent Success Story

06/23/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Quantzig’s innovative real world analytics solutions helped a pharmaceutical drug development firm to enhance disease taxonomy and enhance clinical trial outcomes. Schedule a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005747/en/

Engagement Overview

Drugs have the potential to cure chronic diseases and increase life expectancy. New age drugs provide evidence of effectiveness and perceived value. But humans now are struggling with the rising cost of pharmaceutical products and delays associated with drug development. The client, an American pharmaceutical company, was looking forward to leveraging real world analytics to design an effective approach to enhance the pharmaceutical drug development process. Our real world data analytics experts helped the client to improve the success rate of clinical trials and redesign the pharmaceutical drug development process.

Get your customized proposal to gain actionable insights on improving the pharmaceutical drug development process with the help of real world data.

The Problem

Leading pharmaceutical drug development companies are deploying real world data in drug discovery and development. Research findings have revealed real world data analytics has numerous benefits, for example, early access to medication schemes is an important factor that can help in improving pharmaceutical drug development and drug discovery.

The key challenges that the client sought to overcome included:

  • Unstructured and unorganized information
  • Lengthy clinical trials
  • Disease classification accuracy

Quantzig’s real world evidence analytics experts can help pharmaceutical drug development companies to curtail the complexities related to drug discovery contact us to get your free copy of this success story.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Pharmaceutical drug development isn't an easy process. Pharmaceutical researchers and scientists deal with several ordeals on a daily basis. It includes issues related to drug discovery and violation of regulatory norms. To help the client tackle such challenges, our real world analytics experts combined predictive analytics and real world insights to develop accurate solutions.. A deep dive into the challenges faced by this client helped us to understand the urgency of deploying advanced data analytics in their drug development process. Some of the solutions offered and the results obtained are as follows:

  • Organized unstructured information into a unified source
  • Reduced clinical trials duration and improve outcomes
  • Improved drug discovery with automated alarms on regulatory norms
  • Enhanced disease taxonomy
  • Gained an understanding of the real-world use and effectiveness of current treatments

Quantzig’s real world analytics solutions are crafted to help pharmaceutical organizations evaluate drug treatment efficacy and reduce costs related to drug development and discovery, request for more info to know about our real world analytics solutions portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
