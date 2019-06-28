Enhancing Market Share by 37% for a Food Packaging Company | Infiniti's Latest Competitor Analysis Engagement

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitor analysis solution for a food packaging company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to transform their production processes and enhance market share by 37%. Also, this article explains how the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze their competitor’s offering and formulate well-informed business plans to enhance their business processes.

With the rising market competition and entry of new players in the European packaging industry, competitor analysis is becoming a pre-requisite for effective business planning, especially when it comes to analyzing competitors’ strategies and identifying business gaps. Competitor analysis solutions help companies to adjust their prices according to industry standards, boost brand loyalty, and identify the marketing approaches employed by key competitors. Therefore, packaging companies are leveraging competitor analysis solution to prioritize areas of improvement and formulate effective business plans.

The business challenge: The client is a food packaging company based out of Europe. Also, as major packaging companies had already adapted environmental-friendly packaging strategies, the client was facing difficulties in competing with them in terms of cost, quality, and technologies. Furthermore, the client faced difficulties in refining their existing marketing approaches to drive sales. With this, the client witnessed a decline in their profit margin by 7% and started losing customers to their competitors. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution. With Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution, they wanted to identify competitors’ unique strategies and make changes in their business plans to drive sales.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach. The experts identified the client’s key competitors, evaluated their strengths and weaknesses, conducted a competitive benchmarking analysis, and identified the marketing approaches employed by the client’s competitors. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution helped the client to tailor their product offerings according to their customers’ requirements. The client was also able to competitively price their products by understanding their competitors’ pricing strategies. Furthermore, with Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution, the client was able to enhance their market share by 37% within the course of one year.

Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution helped the client to:

Enhance their production efficiency and better allocate resources

Gain detailed insights about their end-customers, current market position, and their key competitors

Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining in-depth insights into their competitors’ marketing approaches

Adapting dynamically to market changes and gaining a leading edge in the European packaging market

