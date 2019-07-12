Log in
Enhancing Profit Margins by 22% for a Fast Food Company | Infiniti's Trend Analysis Engagement

07/12/2019 | 02:45am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest trend analysis engagement for a fast food company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify the potential market demand for their products. Also, the article discusses in detail the three-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client exceed their revenue expectation and enhance profit margins by 22%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005916/en/

Trend analysis engagement for a fast food company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Trend analysis engagement for a fast food company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the growing consumer demand for fast delivery and rising competition in the fast food market, it is becoming imperative for fast food companies to keep tabs on global market trends and adapt to the market changes. Also, it is becoming vital for fast food companies to explore potential growth opportunities. This is where the real power of market trend analysis comes in. By leveraging trend analysis solution, companies can identify the common trends in the market and set themselves apart from the competition.

Using trend analysis solution, companies can keep pace with market changes and adapt quickly to the evolving marketplace. Request a free proposal to know how our trend analysis solution can help you identify understand ongoing market transformations and withstand sudden changes in the market.

The business challenge: The client is a fast food company based out of Austria. As the client was new to the market, they were facing difficulties in understanding and meeting the demands of their target customers. Also, the client was facing challenges in keeping tabs on global trends and market innovations. Therefore, the client realized the need to leverage market trend analysis solution. By leveraging Infiniti’s market trend analysis solution, they wanted to identify ongoing transformations in the market and analyze market trends in terms of product development and marketing activities.

Contact us to learn how our trend analysis solutions can help you overcome challenges in identifying the latest fast food industry trends and transform your business to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach to market trend analysis. The engagement involved analyzing the fast food market, identifying customers’ demands, and analyzing competitors. With Infiniti’s trend analysis solution, the client was able to understand how customers responded to the ongoing market changes. Also, the client was able to identify products with the highest market demand and analyze common trends in their marketing approaches. This helped them to personalize their product offerings. Furthermore, the client was able to exceed their revenue expectation and enhance profit margins by 22%.

Infiniti’s trend analysis solution helped the client to:

Infiniti’s trend analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Identifying the best marketing strategy to promote their product offerings in the market
  • Identifying products with the highest market demand in Austria
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
