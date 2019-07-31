Log in
Enhancing Retention Rate by 13% for a Telecom Industry Player With the Help of Customer Lifetime Value Analysis | A Success Story by Quantzig

07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value engagement for a leading telecom company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a renowned telecom company based out of Denmark to identify potential customers and improve customer service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005093/en/

Customer Lifetime Value (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer Lifetime Value (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Business Problem: The client, a leading telecom company based out of Denmark, faced several predicaments due to their inability to identify new international business opportunities, improve retention rates, and ensure the right amount of investments towards profitable customer segments.

This case study describes how we helped a Denmark based IT and telecom company to develop a marketing strategy that can help them maximize customer retention, net profit, and reduce re-marketing costs.

Our customer analytics solutions help companies build a customer lifetime value model to map the customer journey across all customer touchpoints. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered: Given the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig adopted a combined approach of dynamic micro-segmentation and predictive modeling techniques. This helped the client to accurately forecast the lifetime value of their customers based on the purchase history, demographics and other behavioral traits. Additionally, the solutions offered helped them improve retention rate by 13% and build long-term relationships with the customers.

Get in touch with our experts to know how our customer lifetime value analytics solutions can help you identify profitable customer groups and optimize your marketing spend.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Improve retention by 13%
  • Accurately predict the revenue generated from each customer segment

Quantzig's customer lifetime value analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Devising data-driven marketing strategies to improve profitability
  • Reducing customer churn rates
  • Learn how we can help you improve your engagement rates and customer service levels with our advanced customer analytics solutions. Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
