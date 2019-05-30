Enhancing Sales Rate by 47% for a Manufacturing Company | Infiniti's Latest Business Risk Management Strategy

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their business risk management strategy for a manufacturing firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to reduce the time taken to deliver goods from the warehouse to the customers by 60%. Also, the study highlights how our experts addressed the major risks in the company and helped them enhance sales rate by 47% in a span of one year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005573/en/

Business risk management strategy for a manufacturing firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

Economic uncertainty and environmental threats can impact the safety and security of a supply chain in the manufacturing industry. Also, several other business risks, including strategic risks, operational risks, and financial risks can potentially impact the overall growth of a company. Companies that incorporate business risk management strategies are more likely to find long-term business success. Therefore, it becomes imperative for manufacturing companies to monitor and effectively address the business risks before they impact the overall growth of a company.

By employing business risk management strategies, companies can identify, prioritize, and address business risks. Request a free brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio.

The business challenge: The client is a manufacturing firm based out of Central Europe. The client was facing challenges in identifying the business risks associated with their supply chain processes. Moreover, inventory issues, supply-demand mismatch, and transportation delays were increasing difficulties for the company in delivering products on time to customers. Therefore, the client wanted to identify and address all the risks associated with their supply chain process and ensure timely delivery of products. With Infiniti’s business risk management solution, they also wanted to reduce risks in the company, optimize production and distribution process, and enhance sales rates.

Business risk management strategies help manufacturing companies to make smarter decisions and enhance the safety of their supply chain. Request a free proposal to know how.

The solution offered: With Infiniti’s business risk management solution, the client was able to gain detailed insights into the suppliers and third-party vendors associated with the company. Infiniti’s business risk management solution helped the client to thoroughly analyze the risks associated with the production, storage, and distribution processes. This helped them revolutionize their inventory management process to reduce the complexity of the risks. With Infiniti’s business risk management solution, the client was also able to reduce delivery time from the warehouse to customers by 60% and enhance the company’s sales rate by 47% in a span of one year.

Infiniti’s business risk management strategy helped the client to:

Enhance transportation and inventory planning

Reduce distribution cost and cut down on lead time

Wondering how your business can benefit from our business risk management strategy? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s business risk management strategy offered predictive insights on:

Achieving the sales target for the company

Fine-tuning their supply chain strategies and ensuring a better customer experience

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our business risk management strategy can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005573/en/