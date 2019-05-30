Enhancing Sales Rate by 47% for a Manufacturing Company | Infiniti's Latest Business Risk Management Strategy

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has
recently announced the completion of their business
risk management strategy for a manufacturing firm. During the
course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the
client to reduce the time taken to deliver goods from the warehouse to
the customers by 60%. Also, the study highlights how our experts
addressed the major risks in the company and helped them enhance sales
rate by 47% in a span of one year.
Economic uncertainty and environmental threats can impact the safety and
security of a supply chain in the manufacturing industry. Also, several
other business risks, including strategic risks, operational risks, and
financial risks can potentially impact the overall growth of a company.
Companies that incorporate business risk management strategies are more
likely to find long-term business success. Therefore, it becomes
imperative for manufacturing companies to monitor and effectively
address the business risks before they impact the overall growth of a
company.
By employing business risk management strategies, companies can
identify, prioritize, and address business risks. Request
a free brochure to gain more insights into our
services portfolio.
services portfolio.
The business challenge: The
client is a manufacturing firm based out of Central Europe. The client
was facing challenges in identifying the business risks associated with
their supply chain processes. Moreover, inventory issues, supply-demand
mismatch, and transportation delays were increasing difficulties for the
company in delivering products on time to customers. Therefore, the
client wanted to identify and address all the risks associated with
their supply chain process and ensure timely delivery of products. With
Infiniti’s business risk management solution, they also wanted to reduce
risks in the company, optimize production and distribution process, and
enhance sales rates.
Business risk management strategies help manufacturing companies
to make smarter decisions and enhance the safety of their supply chain.
a free proposal to know how.
The solution offered: With
Infiniti’s business risk management solution, the client was able to
gain detailed insights into the suppliers and third-party vendors
associated with the company. Infiniti’s business risk management
solution helped the client to thoroughly analyze the risks associated
with the production, storage, and distribution processes. This helped
them revolutionize their inventory management process to reduce the
complexity of the risks. With Infiniti’s business risk management
solution, the client was also able to reduce delivery time from the
warehouse to customers by 60% and enhance the company’s sales rate by
47% in a span of one year.
Infiniti’s business risk management strategy
helped the client to:
-
Enhance transportation and inventory planning
-
Reduce distribution cost and cut down on lead time
-
Wondering how your business can benefit from our business risk
management strategy?
management strategy? Request
more information from our experts!
Infiniti’s business risk management strategy
offered predictive insights on:
-
Achieving the sales target for the company
-
Fine-tuning their supply chain strategies and ensuring a better
customer experience
-
Interested in achieving high growth for your business?
in touch with us to know how our business risk management
strategy can help.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
