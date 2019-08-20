Enhancing Savings in Operational Cost by 23% for a Manufacturing Firm | Infiniti's Demand Planning and Forecasting Solution

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand planning and forecasting solution for a manufacturing firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to adapt to fast-changing market conditions, reduce product obsolescence cost, and speed-up their production process. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client improve supply chain efficiency and achieve savings of over 23% in operational cost.

With increasing demand fluctuations, quality issues, and complex manufacturing constraints, manufacturing companies now face greater challenges in efficiently forecasting demand and anticipating sales. Also, they are under the pressure to gauge the potential market demand and maintain adequate stocks to deal with unexpected demand fluctuations. As a result, manufacturing companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand planning and forecasting solution.

The business challenge: The client is a food manufacturing firm based out of Germany. The client was facing challenges in dealing with unplanned production changeovers, managing distribution process, and catering to the needs of the increasing population. Owing to such challenges, the client encountered issues including the rising number of unfulfilled orders, increasing inventory holding cost, and declining sales.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand planning and forecasting solution. With Infiniti’s demand planning and forecasting solution, they wanted to adapt to the fast-changing marketplace by accurately analyzing the potential market demand. Also, the client wanted to deal with issues related to supply-demand mismatch.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering market research solution, the experts helped the client to understand market transformations and developments. Also, the experts conducted a demand management study to help the client estimate the potential market demand and deal with issues relating to demand-supply mismatch.

Furthermore, our solutions helped the client to stay abreast with market transformations and identify factors impeding the product demand. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s demand planning and forecasting solution helped the client to adapt to the fast-changing marketplace, speed-up the production process, and enhance supply chain efficiency. Consequently, the client was able to achieve savings of over 23% in operational cost.

Infiniti’s demand planning and forecasting solution helped the client to:

Accurately forecast the product demand in advance and reduce product obsolescence cost

Gauge the potential market demand and maintain adequate stocks to deal with unexpected demand fluctuations

Infiniti’s demand planning and forecasting solutions offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing supply chain efficiency and improving sales

Adapting easily to fluctuating demands and production needs

