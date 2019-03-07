Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eni and Edison lead race for Ascopiave's retail clients - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Italy's Eni and Edison have emerged as the strongest suitors to buy utility Ascopiave's retail customers as they prepare rival bids for a business worth up to 600 million euros (515.4 million pounds), sources told Reuters.

Ascopiave, one of Italy's biggest gas utilities, is looking to sell a majority stake of a portfolio of more than 700,000 clients as it seeks to focus on its gas distribution network business in the north east of Italy.

Its portfolio is one of the largest still up for grabs in the Italian market, six sources said.

"It's a valuable portfolio because we're talking about regulated market customers who are loyal and have not switched to competitors," one of the sources said.

Italy's retail gas and electricity market is due to be fully liberalised in July 2020 and energy companies are vying for market share ahead of that date.

Two sources close to the matter said Ascopiave's management was planning to put its client base in a vehicle for a six year period and sell a majority stake. It would have a put option to gradually sell down the rest.

"That could impact the valuation since synergies in this kind of deal mean migrating clients quickly to your system," one of the sources said.

Ascopiave, which is being advised by Rothschild, has asked bidders to submit indicative offers by a deadline of April 15 with binding bids expected by the end of July, the sources said.

Ascopiave, Eni and Edison declined to comment.

Based in the affluent Veneto region, Ascopiave is owned by more than 90 local municipalities. It has core earnings of about 50 million euros and could be valued at up to 600 million euros, the sources said.

Ascopiave, which launched the process to dispose of its retail clients on February 20, plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its gas distribution business.

Bidders in a position to swap distribution assets for the retail clients might have an edge, a source familiar with the matter said. In such a case the retail portfolio could be swapped in its entirety.

Edison, owned by French energy giant EDF, is considering offering distribution assets in the area to clinch a deal and has hired Mediobanca to work on an offer, two of the sources said.

Italy's biggest regional utility A2A, which has expressed an interest in the portfolio, has grid assets in the area and could also seek a possible swap, the same sources said.

Italy's retail energy market is dominated by former power monopolist Enel, Eni and Edison.

Eni, Italy's biggest retail gas operator, is ready to bid aggressively for the portfolio to build scale in an area where its presence is limited, another source said.

Eni has hired Banca IMI, the investment bank arm of Intesa Sanpaolo, to work on its bid, he said.

"In this case it makes more sense to have an Italian adviser than an international one," he added.

Other potential bidders include Britain's Centrica, France's Engie, Spain's Iberdrola and Germany's E.ON, the sources said.

Regional utility Hera has also expressed an interest as has local energy seller Vivigas which could join the race and team up with smaller operators, the sources said.

Financial investors have been excluded from the process as Ascopiave's owners are looking for an industry player who could drive growth, the sources said.

Centrica, Engie, Iberdrola, E.ON, Hera and Vivigas did not comment or were not immediately available for comment.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Stephen Jewkes and Pamela Barbaglia
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A2A 0.35% 1.57 End-of-day quote.-0.16%
ASCOPIAVE SPA -0.30% 3.37 End-of-day quote.8.36%
CENTRICA 0.70% 122.7 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
E.ON 0.54% 9.683 Delayed Quote.11.51%
EDISON SPA 0.40% 0.992 End-of-day quote.4.86%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.84% 12.43 Real-time Quote.-9.13%
ENEL 1.31% 5.398 End-of-day quote.7.02%
ENGIE 1.07% 13.25 Real-time Quote.4.71%
ENI 0.63% 15.28 End-of-day quote.11.14%
HERA SPA -0.13% 2.966 End-of-day quote.11.42%
IBERDROLA 0.35% 7.376 End-of-day quote.5.10%
INTESA SANPAOLO 0.95% 2.182 End-of-day quote.12.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó holds talks with Croatian Minister for Energy
PU
10:48aOVERSEAS CONTINGENCY OPERATIONS : Trends and Issues
PU
10:48aICA INTERNATIONAL COTTON ASSOCIATION : Women in Cotton
PU
10:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Undersecretary Di Stefano received the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs at the Farnesina today
PU
10:43aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Samruk-Energy signs UN Women's Empowerment Principles
PU
10:43aUNIVERSITY OF CHICHESTER : Celebrating Chichester's pioneers on International Women's Day 2019
PU
10:39aEni and Edison lead race for Ascopiave's retail clients - sources
RE
10:35aGermany minister holds out hope of EU-U.S. solving trade dispute
RE
10:35aWall Street falls on losses in bank stocks after ECB announces stimulus
RE
10:31aCanada's Ontario province to present budget on April 11
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.