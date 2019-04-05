Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eni audits in Nigeria case could prompt management changes - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 05:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italian energy company Eni's headquarters are seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Eni has carried out internal audits in a case revolving around a Nigeria corruption scandal, and a source with knowledge of the matter said the review could prompt some management changes at the oil major.

Eni and its Anglo-Dutch peer Royal Dutch Shell are on trial for allegedly paying $1.1 billion in bribes to buy Nigeria’s OPL 245 offshore oilfield in 2011, one of the oil industry's biggest graft cases.

Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

Milan prosecutors have since opened a separate case involving allegations that certain Eni managers had made false statements to discredit witnesses involved in the main case.

The source said Eni had conducted at least two audits on this alleged plot and sought legal opinions from outside lawyers.

"The audits could lead to a reshuffle of management at the group," the source said.

In comments sent to Reuters, Eni confirmed it had launched audits on internal company processes linked to the matter, adding they had been wrapped up and steps for improvement identified.

Eni also denies any wrongdoing in the case opened by Milan prosecutors on the alleged making of false statements.

"If there should be changes to the (management) structure these will be announced, as always, in the correct way," it said.

The company said it was awaiting the outcome of judicial investigations before deciding whether to take further steps.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Muted; eyes on trade talks, U.S. job data
RE
06:14aDME mulls adding Mideast crudes for Oman contract delivery - sources
RE
06:12aGOVERNMENT OF NORWAY : Strengthens and clarifies the ethical guidelines
PU
06:12aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Agri chief guarantees P300M for onion farmers
PU
06:07aTrade optimism supports dollar ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
06:07aTrade optimism supports dollar ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
06:05aGermany to press for tax cooperation, debt transparency at IMF/G20 meetings
RE
06:01aFocus falls on crypto's flaws as puzzlement over bitcoin's jump reigns
RE
05:57aEni audits in Nigeria case could prompt management changes - source
RE
05:55aUber adds one pound on journeys in London's congestion charge zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About