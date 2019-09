On Thursday Eni said CEO Descalzi was being probed by prosecutors for an alleged conflict of interest issue relating to Congo.

At 0707 GMT Eni shares were up 0.5%.

Var Energi, 70% controlled by Eni, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Exxon Mobil's Norwegian oil and gas assets for $4.5 billion.

