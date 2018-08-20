Enigma Biomedical Group : and Invicro Sign a Collaboration Agreement

Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) today announced a collaboration agreement
with Invicro, a Konica Minolta Company and a leading provider of imaging
services and software for research and drug development, to work
together on multiple projects, initially focusing on the enhancement of
Invicro’s AmyloidIQ and TauIQ platforms. EBG will
be responsible for providing data from their affiliate companies;
Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Meilleur Technologies, Inc.; novel Tau
tracer (MK-6240) and Amyloid tracer (NAV-4694); respectively.
As part of the agreement, both parties will utilize the AmyloidIQ
and TauIQ platforms to provide the pharmaceutical industry
access to improved informatics and analytics capabilities together with
a more streamlined approach to supporting neurodegenerative disease
modifying therapy development.
Lee-Anne Gibbs, President of Enigma Biomedical Group said, “This is an
important step in accelerating critical biomarker research projects
globally and supporting our pharmaceutical partners efforts to combat
neurodegenerative disease. Collaborating with Invicro’s IQ technology
platform allows Enigma and our partners Cerveau and Meilleur, to
continue to execute the collective strategy of providing biomarkers to
industry and academics to accelerate research in the field of
Neurodegenerative disease.”
“Working with Enigma to expand Invicro’s novel AmyloidIQ and
TauIQ platforms, we aim to jointly accelerate neuroimaging
clinical trials through improved effect size using advanced analytics.
We are extremely impressed by the Enigma portfolio and look forward to a
great research partnership in the coming years.” stated Dr. Jack Hoppin,
Co-Founder and CEO of Invicro.
“Encoding of advanced neurological domain knowledge into AI algorithms
has enabled the exciting development of the AmyloidIQ and TauIQ
platforms” said Dr Roger Gunn, Executive Vice President - Quantitative
Data Sciences, Invicro LLC and one of the inventors of the IQ-Analytics
platforms. “We are delighted to be working with Enigma to apply these
breakthrough algorithms to their amyloid and tau tracers in order to
provide increased value for researchers running clinical trials in
neurodegeneration”
“At Enigma, we are focused on providing information and technologies to
researchers and clinicians to enable the improvement of brain health”
said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Biomedical Group and
President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled by the
opportunity to work with Invicro to foster development of this exciting
technology. Consistent with our vision, we will make novel imaging
biomarkers and supporting informatics available to our pharmaceutical
industry and academic partners, providing access to the broader
scientific community.”
About Enigma Biomedical Group
Toronto-based Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) enhances access to key
technologies with a focus on molecular imaging and medicine. EBG offers
a suite of services to the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research
community to accelerate drug development and global access. EBG partners
with academic institutions and universities to foster and broaden access
to novel research. For more information, visit www.enigmabiomedicalgroup.com.
About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.
Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical
Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to
globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact
patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease
and is currently focused on the development of the MK-6240 Tau Imaging
biomarker.
About Meilleur Technologies, Inc.
Meilleur Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical
Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to
globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact
patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease
and is currently focused on the development of the NAV-4694 Amyloid
Imaging biomarker.
About Invicro
With headquarters in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the
mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational
drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Invicro’s
multi-disciplinary team provides a full range of image informatics,
engineering and operational services. Originally focused on imaging in
discovery phase, in 2016 Invicro expanded its offering in clinical phase
research with the acquisition of Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, followed
by the acquisition of Imanova and CORE Clinical in 2017. Now as part of
the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister
company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest
approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative
pathology and genomics. The successful integration of the discovery and
clinical teams onto Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics
platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, has inspired a strong and growing
presence in the pre-clinical to late-phase clinical markets. For more
information, visit www.invicro.com.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology
company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics,
materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta
creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business
and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business
Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company
aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of
its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most
pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are
sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors
each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued
customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to
productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers, and
provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in
Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has
more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers
in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005366/en/