Enigma Biomedical Group : and Invicro Sign a Collaboration Agreement

Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) today announced a collaboration agreement with Invicro, a Konica Minolta Company and a leading provider of imaging services and software for research and drug development, to work together on multiple projects, initially focusing on the enhancement of Invicro’s AmyloidIQ and TauIQ platforms. EBG will be responsible for providing data from their affiliate companies; Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Meilleur Technologies, Inc.; novel Tau tracer (MK-6240) and Amyloid tracer (NAV-4694); respectively.

As part of the agreement, both parties will utilize the AmyloidIQ and TauIQ platforms to provide the pharmaceutical industry access to improved informatics and analytics capabilities together with a more streamlined approach to supporting neurodegenerative disease modifying therapy development.

Lee-Anne Gibbs, President of Enigma Biomedical Group said, “This is an important step in accelerating critical biomarker research projects globally and supporting our pharmaceutical partners efforts to combat neurodegenerative disease. Collaborating with Invicro’s IQ technology platform allows Enigma and our partners Cerveau and Meilleur, to continue to execute the collective strategy of providing biomarkers to industry and academics to accelerate research in the field of Neurodegenerative disease.”

“Working with Enigma to expand Invicro’s novel AmyloidIQ and TauIQ platforms, we aim to jointly accelerate neuroimaging clinical trials through improved effect size using advanced analytics. We are extremely impressed by the Enigma portfolio and look forward to a great research partnership in the coming years.” stated Dr. Jack Hoppin, Co-Founder and CEO of Invicro.

“Encoding of advanced neurological domain knowledge into AI algorithms has enabled the exciting development of the AmyloidIQ and TauIQ platforms” said Dr Roger Gunn, Executive Vice President - Quantitative Data Sciences, Invicro LLC and one of the inventors of the IQ-Analytics platforms. “We are delighted to be working with Enigma to apply these breakthrough algorithms to their amyloid and tau tracers in order to provide increased value for researchers running clinical trials in neurodegeneration”

“At Enigma, we are focused on providing information and technologies to researchers and clinicians to enable the improvement of brain health” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Biomedical Group and President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to work with Invicro to foster development of this exciting technology. Consistent with our vision, we will make novel imaging biomarkers and supporting informatics available to our pharmaceutical industry and academic partners, providing access to the broader scientific community.”

About Enigma Biomedical Group

Toronto-based Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) enhances access to key technologies with a focus on molecular imaging and medicine. EBG offers a suite of services to the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research community to accelerate drug development and global access. EBG partners with academic institutions and universities to foster and broaden access to novel research. For more information, visit www.enigmabiomedicalgroup.com.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease and is currently focused on the development of the MK-6240 Tau Imaging biomarker.

About Meilleur Technologies, Inc.

Meilleur Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease and is currently focused on the development of the NAV-4694 Amyloid Imaging biomarker.

About Invicro

With headquarters in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides a full range of image informatics, engineering and operational services. Originally focused on imaging in discovery phase, in 2016 Invicro expanded its offering in clinical phase research with the acquisition of Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, followed by the acquisition of Imanova and CORE Clinical in 2017. Now as part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. The successful integration of the discovery and clinical teams onto Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, has inspired a strong and growing presence in the pre-clinical to late-phase clinical markets. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers, and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/.

